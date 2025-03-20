Meet actor whom everyone wanted their brothers to get married to, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and is now popular face on OTT

Some actors delve so deep into the character that they make the audience believe that they are for real. In return, fans also cannot help but connect to them on a personal level. One such actor we’re also talking about here has worked with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Kajol. She is one of the most popular faces in the digital space. Were you able to make a guess yet? If not, then we’re talking about none other than Renuka Shahne.

Yes, the actress is fondly remembered for her iconic role as Pooja Chaudhary in Salman Khan’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Not many might know, but Renuka Shahane made her debut with the Marathi film Hach Sunbaicha Bhau and also worked as one of the two anchors of the vastly popular Hindi language TV show Surabhi. Her broad smile became synonymous with charm, making her a household name in the 1980s. During her active TV days, she also worked with SRK in the TV series Circus.

Her popularity touched sky-high after her stint in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which also marked her debut in Bollywood. During an earlier appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Renuka revealed that everyone wanted their brother to marry her after the film's release.

When the show host asked if she was offered bhabhi's roles after the film or started getting wedding proposals. "Bhabhi ke role (sister-in-law roles)," she quickly replied, adding, "Sab apne bhai ki shaddi mujhse karwana chah rahe the (Everyone wanted their brother to marry me)."

Advertisement

Apart from HAHK, Renuka has worked in movies like 3 Storeys, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, and more. In addition to this, her long list of filmography boasts of several acclaimed works in the Marathi cinema.

Besides acting, the actress made her directorial debut with the 2009 Marathi film Rita, an adaptation of her mother Shanta Gokhale's novel Rita Welingkar. Years later, she showcased her directorial skills in the Hindi film Tribhanga, the family drama written by her, which was released on Netflix.

Renuka has been happily married to veteran actor Ashutosh Rana. They got married in 2001 and share two kids, Shouryaman Rana and Satyendra Rana.

On the professional front, she was last seen in Prime Video’s Dupahiya, co-starring Gajraj Rao, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Shivani Raghuvanshi.