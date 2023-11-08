10 Bollywood comfort movies to watch when you’re having a bad day: Jab We Met to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Are you having a bad day or are you sick? Here's a look at 10 Bollywood movies that will help uplift your mood during your problems and feel like a warm hug.
Movies have a unique ability to deeply impact our emotions and provide comfort during challenging times. These comfort films are like a familiar embrace, offering solace and joy when needed the most. Whether it's the nostalgia of childhood favorites or the reassurance of well-loved characters, these movies become a reliable source of happiness. They hold a special place in our hearts, serving as a cinematic refuge during low moments and a reminder of the enduring power of storytelling to uplift and inspire. Let’s take a look at some of the movies to watch on your bad day.
List of comfort Bollywood films that will lift your mood
1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Stars: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The recently released romcom is a story about two opposites, flamboyant punjabi boy Rocky and Bengali journalist Rani, who fall in love and have to fight to get the approval of their families. They decide to live in each other's houses for three months before tying the knot. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is trademark Bollywood with family drama, emotions, chemistry, and music.
2. Dear Zindagi (2016)
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Stars: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan
- Director: Gauri Shinde
- Genre: Drama
- Writer: Gauri Shinde
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Dear Zindagi takes audiences on a journey of self discovery. It sensitively handles the issue of mental health as the protagonist Kaira pursues the help of a psychologist played by Shah Rukh Khan.
3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
In this coming-of-age drama, Naina, a studious girl played by Deepika Padukone, goes on a trip with her old classmates which changes her life forever. She falls in love with Bunny who is a career-oriented guy and wants to travel the world.
4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- Genre: Adventure drama/Romance
- Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Three friends travel take a bachelor's trip in Spain and discover the joys of life during their adventures.
5. 3 Idiots (2009)
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Stars: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Writer: Rajkumar Hirani/Abhijat Joshi
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
A story about three college-mates who spend their stuy years together and form an unbreakable bond.
6. Wake Up Sid (2009)
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Wake Up Sid is the story of a guy who is lazy and has no goals in life. Leaving his parents' house, he lives with Ayesha, who is new to Bombay, and falls in love with her.
7. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Stars: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis
- Director: Abbas Tyrewala
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Writer: Abbas Tyrewala
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is a story of two best friends falling in love with each other. The movie is cliche Bollywood and tells the audience a tale of friendship through music and comedy.
8. Jab We Met (2007)
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Writer: Imtiaz Ali
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Jab We Met follows the life of Geet, a carefree girl, who meets Aditya and changes his life.
9. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan
- Director: Nikkhil Advani
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Kal Ho Naa Ho narrates the story of broken bonds in a family who wish for an angel to come and resolve their problems. Aman meets Naina and teaches her how to live life with happiness.
10. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Genre: Drama
- Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a story about family and loving your parents. Rahul falls in love with Anjali who is not accepted by his father. Years later, the younger son promises to bring back his lost brother back and unite the family again.
