10 Bollywood comfort movies to watch when you’re having a bad day: Jab We Met to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Movies have a unique ability to deeply impact our emotions and provide comfort during challenging times. These comfort films are like a familiar embrace, offering solace and joy when needed the most. Whether it's the nostalgia of childhood favorites or the reassurance of well-loved characters, these movies become a reliable source of happiness. They hold a special place in our hearts, serving as a cinematic refuge during low moments and a reminder of the enduring power of storytelling to uplift and inspire. Let’s take a look at some of the movies to watch on your bad day.

List of comfort Bollywood films that will lift your mood

1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Stars: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Karan Johar

Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The recently released romcom is a story about two opposites, flamboyant punjabi boy Rocky and Bengali journalist Rani, who fall in love and have to fight to get the approval of their families. They decide to live in each other's houses for three months before tying the knot. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is trademark Bollywood with family drama, emotions, chemistry, and music.

2. Dear Zindagi (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan

Director: Gauri Shinde

Genre: Drama

Writer: Gauri Shinde

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Dear Zindagi takes audiences on a journey of self discovery. It sensitively handles the issue of mental health as the protagonist Kaira pursues the help of a psychologist played by Shah Rukh Khan.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

In this coming-of-age drama, Naina, a studious girl played by Deepika Padukone, goes on a trip with her old classmates which changes her life forever. She falls in love with Bunny who is a career-oriented guy and wants to travel the world.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Genre: Adventure drama/Romance

Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Three friends travel take a bachelor's trip in Spain and discover the joys of life during their adventures.

5. 3 Idiots (2009)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Stars: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani/Abhijat Joshi

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

A story about three college-mates who spend their stuy years together and form an unbreakable bond.

6. Wake Up Sid (2009)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Wake Up Sid is the story of a guy who is lazy and has no goals in life. Leaving his parents' house, he lives with Ayesha, who is new to Bombay, and falls in love with her.

7. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis

Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Writer: Abbas Tyrewala

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is a story of two best friends falling in love with each other. The movie is cliche Bollywood and tells the audience a tale of friendship through music and comedy.

8. Jab We Met (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jab We Met follows the life of Geet, a carefree girl, who meets Aditya and changes his life.

9. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Genre: Romance/Drama

Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Kal Ho Naa Ho narrates the story of broken bonds in a family who wish for an angel to come and resolve their problems. Aman meets Naina and teaches her how to live life with happiness.

10. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Director: Karan Johar

Genre: Drama

Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a story about family and loving your parents. Rahul falls in love with Anjali who is not accepted by his father. Years later, the younger son promises to bring back his lost brother back and unite the family again.

