Mukesh Khanna questions Shatrughan Sinha over Sonakshi Sinha’s lack of knowledge on Ramayana; 'If I were Shaktimaan today...

Mukesh Khanna has often gained attention for his upfront attitude and surprising revelations in Bollywood. Recently, the actor expressed his disappointment over Sonakshi Sinha, who could not answer a question about Ramayana during her appearance in Kaun Banega Crorepati. He mentioned that, unlike others who blame the actress, he thinks it's her father, Shatrughan Sinha's fault, who didn't educate her about it.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Mukesh Khanna discussed why he feels it's necessary and relevant to bring his iconic character Shaktimaan, which ended in 2005, back on screens. He explained that today's kids need more guidance from that character than the kids in previous years.

"Today's kids are being sidetracked by the internet. They roam around with girlfriends and boyfriends, and eventually, they won't even remember their grandparents' names. One girl couldn't even answer for whom God Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani booti," Khanna mentioned.

When asked if he was referring to Sonakshi Sinha, the actor-filmmaker confirmed it. He expressed his surprise that the actress couldn't answer the question when her father was Shatrughan Sinha, and her brothers' names were Luv and Kush Sinha, who were inspired by the Indian epic Ramayana.

Khanna disagreed with people who criticized the Heeramandi actress and blamed her father for it. He questioned the veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on why he became so modern and didn't teach his children about Indian epics like Ramayana.

Returning the conversation to his character, Mukesh said, "If I were Shaktimaan today, I would make kids sit down and teach them about Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma."

For those unaware, Sonakshi Sinha appeared during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 when she was asked for whom lord Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani booti. In her response, the actress became confused and took a lifeline on the game show, drawing much criticism from netizens.

On the work front, Sonakshi gained much appreciation for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which co-starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha. She was last seen in the horror comedy Kakuda, which starred Riteish Deshmukh.

