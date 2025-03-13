Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan can't stop smiling in serious scene with Khushi Kapoor; don’t miss Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry having fun in BTS video

It has been a few days since the release of the movie Nadaaniyan. The romantic comedy stars Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead roles. A new behind-the-scenes video has been released by the makers and it offers a peek into the camaraderie of the cast. Ibrahim couldn’t stop smiling in a serious scene, while Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry had a lot of fun on the sets.

Today, March 13, 2025, Netflix India, the streaming platform of Nadaaniyan, shared a BTS clip from the sets. In the video, Khushi Kapoor was seen slapping Ibrahim Ali Khan on the chest for some scenes and his ‘Oww’ was extremely funny. Suniel Shetty teased Mahima Chaudhry during the shoot of a dance sequence by saying that he could do it.

There were some moments when the cast fumbled with their lines. Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, who is a part of the movie, also featured in the BTS video. Towards the end of the clip, Ibrahim and Khushi are shown filming a serious scene. Ibrahim couldn’t stop smiling, leading Khushi to exclaim, “You can’t smile.” The crew even asked him to look ‘serious.’

The caption of the post read, “On this set, nadaani (foolishness) is mandatory. Watch Nadaaniyan, out now, only on Netflix.

Have a look at Nadaaniyan’s BTS video:

Netizens reacted to the fun moments of the cast in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Loveeeee Ibrahim's energy,” while another wrote, “Mahima mam n suniel sir im getting dhakan vibes.” People who liked the film conveyed their appreciation. A user stated, “Loved this movie nadaaniyan khushi and ibrahim,” and another shared, “Love all the songs.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Nadaaniyan marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. He plays the role of Arjun, while Khushi Kapoor portrays the character of Pia. Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj star in pivotal roles.

Shauna Gautam, who assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, made her directorial debut with the movie. Nadaaniyan can be watched on Netflix.