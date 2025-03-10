Akaal: Karan Johar and Gippy Grewal’s historical epic to be released in both Punjabi and Hindi; details inside

Karan Johar recently announced his venture into Punjabi cinema with Gippy Grewal’s movie Akaal. The upcoming film, which is a historical epic, is set to be released in cinemas in both Punjabi and Hindi languages. Karan shared a heartfelt note about this partnership and shed light on their collaboration.

Today, March 10, 2025, Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a clip from the film Akaal. The video gave a brief glimpse of the epic saga headlined by Gippy Grewal. At the end, the video revealed that the movie will have a pan-India release in Punjabi and Hindi on April 10.

In the caption, Karan expressed his pride in the collaboration, stating, “It gives me so much pride to have Dharma Productions associating with the legendary & accomplished Gippy Grewal to mark our first foray into Punjabi cinema.”

Talking about the movie, the filmmaker continued, “Akaal not only represents the culture & history of Punjab but I am positive it will resonate on a deeper level with the entirety of India and beyond. Which is why we are even prouder to present Akaal being the first Punjabi film to be released in Hindi in cinemas worldwide...so that the magic of cinema continues to conquer beyond borders.”



Karan Johar added, “@gippygrewal , here’s to a start of a great partnership and hope we continue to meet where cinema begins! Akaal releasing in cinema worldwide on 10th April, 2025 in Punjabi & Hindi.”

Fans were excited about the collaboration and conveyed their enthusiasm in the comments section. One person said, “This is bigger than ever!! gippy bhaji,” while another wrote, “Beginning of a new era for Punjabi cinema.” Many others left fire emojis.

Presented by Dharma Productions and Humble Motion Pictures, Akaal: The Unconquered is written and directed by Gippy Grewal. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Gippy Grewal, and Ravneet Kaur Grewal.

The cast of the movie includes Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Nimrat Khaira, Shinda Grewal, Nikitin Dheer, Mita Vasisht, Ekom Grewal, and more. Mark your calendars for Akaal’s theatrical release on April 10, 2025.