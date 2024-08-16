9 best Namastey London dialogues that live rent-free in our heart

Namastey London is a 2007 released popular Hindi that has aged very well among the masses. The romantic-comedy drama stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles while Nina Wadia, Upen Patel and Clive Standen played the supporting roles. Namastey London dialogues, music, and its quirky comedy still lives in the hearts of movie lovers. Akshay Kumar's iconic monologue about India enlightens a patriotic and pride feeling among Indians. It's been 17 years since the movie was released and here we present 9 Namastey London dialogues that still live rent-free in our heart.

9 Namastey London dialogues that feel like a warm hug

1. Namaste. Sir, mera naam hai Arjun Singh. 5000 saal purani sabhyata ki wajah se hum Hindustani sabko aise hi jhuk ke pranam karte hai

Akshay Kumar introduced himself as Arjun Singh to an Englishman in London when he overheard him disparaging India and calling it, ‘the land of snake charmers.’ Arjun (Akshay Kumar) gave this 2 minute long motivational speech in Hindi while Jazz (Katrina Kaif) translates it for all the Englishmen out there.

Akshay Kumar describes the beauty, culture, excellence and power of India with such conviction that it became iconic after this movie.

2. Aisi sabhyata jisme ek Catholic aurat Pradhan mantri ki kursi, ek Sikh ke liye chhod deti hai aur, ek Sikh, pradhan mantri pad ki shapath, ek Muslim rashtrapati se leta hai, uss desh ki baag-dor sambhalne ke liye jisme 80 pratishat log Hindu hai

Further, Arjun Singh states that he comes from a civilisation where a catholic woman leaves the Prime Minister's position for a Sikh and the latter takes oath by a Muslim President to govern a nation of 80 percent Hindus.

Here, the character is proudly talking about the political scenario of India during the times of 2007 emphasising on the secular behaviour of the country.

3. Aapki matra bhasha Angreji puri duniya mein sabse zyada hamare hi desh mein ghasi jaati hai. Aur aap ko shayad ye bhi nahi pata hoga ki Angreji ki zyadatar shabd, Sanskrit se liye gaye hai. Sanskrit ka shabd maatra, Angreji mein mother bana, bhratra bana brother, gaamiti bani geometry, aur trikonmiti bani trigonometry

Here, Akshay Kumar's character speaks about how an Indian language Sanskrit inspired some of the prominent English words and their vocabulary. He went on giving examples of words like maatra becoming mother, bhratra shaping up as brother, gaamiti as geometry, and trikonmiti as trigonometry.

4. Duniya mein sabse badi teesri fauj hamara yaha hai, aapke yaha nahi. Phir bhi, main aapke samne jhuk ke aapko pranam karta hoon, kyun ki hum kisi ko apne aap se chhota ya kamzor nahi samajhte. Namaste!

Arjun Singh further states that India has the biggest army in the world even then we Indians, fold hands in humility before anyone because they don't believe that they are above or beneath any individual.

The character concludes his monologue, full of pride, by folding hands and saying ‘Namaste’.

5. Ishq de mere mitra pehchaan ki, mit javay jadoon zid apnan di ... asli pyar ka matlab haasil karna nahi hota

This Namastey London dialogue is a compilation of poetic lines which means true love doesn't mean possessing your loved one. Katrina Kaif's character states it while talking to his husband Arjun Singh (Akshay Kumar) in an emotional situation.

6. Jahan pyar hota hai, wahan narazgi nahi ... umeed hoti hai

Akshay Kumar's character says this dialogue while replying back to Katrina Kaif when she asks why he is not angry at her even though she did very bad to him.

Of all the Namastey London dialogues, this one is a life-lesson for all the lovers who fight with each other on silly issues and end their relationship.

7. Jhanda chahe kisi bhi desh da ho ... par danda Hindustani hona chahiye

This is a fun and sarcastic dialogue spoken by one of Manmohan Malhotra (played by Rishi Kapoor)’s friends while hanging out at night in Punjab. Here, he tries to convey the fact how Indians want their daughters to marry Indians but are satisfied with her leaving in another country.

8. Besharami aur imaandari de vich farak kuch nahi haunda hai ... farak sirf sunne wale de dil vich haunda hai

Here, Arjun Singh states that there is no difference between shamelessness and honesty. The difference lies in the heart of the person listening to it.

9. Shareer foreign mein pada hai lekin ek angutha gateway of India me de rakha hai. Saaf-suthre London mein rehna chahte ho, Pounds mein paise kamana chahte ho, bachho ko angrezi taleem dena chahte ho lekin damaad…damaad Hindustani hi hona chahiye

Arjun Singh i.e. Akshay Kumar's character called out the dual nature of NRIs living in foreign countries while talking to his father-in-law, Manmohan Malhotra played by Rishi Kapoor.

This Namastey London dialogue comes at a crucial point when Rishi Kapoor's character asks Arjun to impress Jazz (Katrina) so she could choose him over her English boyfriend.

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namastey London is credited among the best movies of Akshay-Katrina together. The movie not only worked at the box office but also ended the dry spell of Hindi cinema during its release. Which one of these Namastey London dialogues you liked the most? Tell us in the comment section.

