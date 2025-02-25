EXCLUSIVE: Badass Ravi Kumar's Himesh Reshammiya on launching Deepika Padukone before her Bollywood debut; 'Humne toh aur bhi ladkiyo ko…'

Himesh Reshammiya recently spoke about launching Deepika Padukone and her rise to fame. Before she became one of Bollywood’s top stars, she appeared in Himesh’s 2006 music video for the song Naam Hai Tera from his popular album Aap Kaa Surroor. Himesh played an essential role in introducing her to the audience and shared his thoughts on her journey and success.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Himesh Reshammiya spoke highly of Deepika Padukone’s presence and talent in the video, calling her a star from the very first day. He said, “Humne toh aur bhi ladkiyo ko launch kiya hai, but vo sab Deepika nahi bani.(We have launched many other girls, but no one could become Deepika.)" He emphasized that the credit for her stardom goes entirely to her. Himesh continued, "She was a star from day one."

Deepika’s appearance added a different grave to the music video, which added to the song's success and the album. The video was shot in a dreamy and shimmery theme, featuring her as the lead of the song. Her screen presence, grace, and charm captured the attention of millions of viewers, including Bollywood insiders.

Deepika was already a successful model at that time. Still, her performance in the music video gave audiences their first look at her potential as an actress before she was noticed by Farah Khan.

Himesh remembered how, from the beginning, it was clear that Deepika had something special. He was confident that she would go on to do fantastic work in films, and he was proven right when she made her Bollywood debut in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om.

