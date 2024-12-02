Vanvaas Trailer: Nana Patekar shines as abandoned father, joined by carefree Utkarsh Sharma as they navigate life against spiritual backdrop of Varanasi

The much-anticipated trailer of Vanvaas, directed by Gadar 2 fame Anil Sharma, and starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, is finally out. Its emotional quotient is bound to tug at your heartstrings. Apart from directing, Anil Sharma has also produced and co-written this emotional story. The film marks the return of Nana Patekar to the big screen after a long hiatus, where he plays the role of an abandoned father. The cast also includes Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The story is set in the ancient city of Varanasi.

Zee Studios recently shared the trailer on YouTube, and it has already resonated emotionally with audiences. The film revolves around the journey of an abandoned parent in the modern day, exploring themes like family challenges, betrayal, and hope.

In the story, Nana Patekar portrays an elderly father who is abandoned by his family and left to fend for himself in a new city. As he searches for his family, he struggles with memory-related issues, believing that his abandonment wasn't intentional.

On the other hand, Utkarsh Sharma, who won the hearts of audiences in Gadar 2, is seen in a different role. He plays the role of a carefree con artist, Veeru. He is a local in Varanasi who comes across Nana's character, and they go on their bitter-sweet journey.

The film's highlight is the unique bond that develops between the abandoned father and Veeru. From Veeru revealing harsh truths to Nana's character, to them forming a close relationship and helping him reconnect with his family, the film promises to be a heartwarming emotional tale. Additionally, it delves into the modern reality of elder mistreatment in some households, showcasing the darker side of familial relationships.

Anil Sharma expressed that the film is close to his heart and explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the true essence of family. He also praised the cast for their exceptional performances, particularly Nana Patekar, emphasizing the emotional depth portrayed in the film.

Nana Patekar shared his thoughts on the film, saying, "Vanvaas is more than just a film; it's a journey into emotions we often suppress. It made me reflect on family, honor, and belonging."

Produced by Zee Studios, Vanvaas is set to release on December 20, 2024. With its gripping narrative, heartfelt performances, relatable themes, and the picturesque backdrop of Varanasi, the film is poised to be a memorable release as the year draws to a close.

