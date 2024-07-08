Neetu Kapoor Birthday: Did you know veteran actress cried when son Ranbir Kapoor kept his first paycheck of Rs 250 at her feet?

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor turned 66 today, July 8, and has been receiving a lot of warm birthday wishes from family, friends, and fans on social media.

To celebrate her special day, we bring a throwback story of when her son and actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed his mother's priceless reaction after he kept his first paycheck of 250 rupees at her feet.

Neetu Kapoor cried when son Ranbir Kapoor kept his first paycheck at her feet

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor once opened up about his first paycheck of Rs. 250 and what he did with it. Speaking to Mashable India, the Animal actor said that after he received it for Prem Granth, he kept it at his mother Neetu Kapoor's feet 'like a good boy' and also shared how Neetu reacted to the gesture.

For the uninitiated, Ranbir assisted his uncle Rajiv Kapoor, director of Prem Granth (1996), on the sets of the film. In the interview, he said, "My first paycheck was ₹250 that I got while assisting on Prem Granth. Like a good boy, I went to my mother's room and I put it on her feet. She looked at it and she started crying. It was one of those filmy moments that I performed."

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 65th birthday in Italy

Advertisement

Last year (2023), Neetu Ji celebrated her 65th birthday in Italy and was accompanied by her son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, granddaughter Samara Sahni and son-in-law Bharat Sahni.

A video from Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration showed her looking stunning in a bright red ensemble while his son dressed in a grey pantsuit, making a video of his mother cutting the delicious-looking birthday cake.

Neetu Kapoor also shared an adorable photo from Italy with her family. She posed with Ranbir, Riddhima, Bharat, and Samara. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "beautiful cherished day" and added a heart and heart-eye emojis. In her post, Neetu Ji also mentioned that she "missed Alia Bhatt and Raha (my loves)."

Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt commented: "Love youuuuuuuuuu" and dropped a bunch of heart emojis along. Alia also added another comment and it was a red heart emoji.

Pinkvilla wishes Neetu Kapoor a very happy birthday!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor showers 'blessings' on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as couple celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary; PIC