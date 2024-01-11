KWK 8 Ep 12: Neetu Kapoor's fun story about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha, Zeenat Aman wants THIS actress to play her biopic; TOP 6 moments

Here's another Thursday and Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 is back with a new episode. The twelfth episode was full of recalling golden times in the Bollywood industry as the veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor graced the couch. The two gorgeous ladies opened up on various things including their pastimes in the industry, their films, their children, and many more.

While Neetu Ji shared her favorite moments with the late Rishi Kapoor, marriage advice for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and opened up about Raha, Zeenat Ji talked about exploring a different side of herself after coming into Instagram, whom she wants to play her biopic and many more. Let's have a look at the top 6 moments from the episode.

Here are top 6 moments of Koffee With Karan 8 twelfth episode

1. Neetu Kapoor shares last phase moments of Rishi Kapoor

The entire film industry was shaken by the demise news of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. In the new episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Neetu Kapoor was asked to share how was the last phase of him.

The veteran actress shared, "So Karan for me, I don't like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good part of our relationship and of our time in New York. So New York was really sad, but we had the best year, I had the best year of my life. Because you know Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) is a very loving person. He had a lot of love in him. But there was something he never really showed his love. He always kept his distance and bullying people, not show his love. Especially with me and my children, he was like a big thing. Respect and all and with that he lost out on a lot with his children. He was never a friend to them."

She further added, "But that year, he opened up. He showed love, went towards me also he was so lovely. We had the best time."

2. Zeenat Aman says her kids made her open an Instagram account

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman said that she found Instagram wonderful. She shared, "It wasn't me, it was my kids. It was my younger son and his partner."

Zeenat Ji said, "I think Instagram is such a wonderful platform if used correctly. It gives you a voice, gives you a space to express yourself from your perspective and not from a third or a fourth person's definition of you. I was overwhelmed with the love and the affection, completely overwhelmed."

You should not miss this golden episode!

3. Neetu Kapoor shares fun story about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor

During the episode, when Karan Johar said Raha Kapoor is gorgeous, Neetu Kapoor shared a fun story about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter. She added, "At my home, the baby is growing so it's like a fun thing I keep asking the help. I say, "Tell her to say 'Papa,' and Soni (Razdan) says, 'Tell her to say 'Mamma.' So I went the other day to the house and Alia says, 'Oh by the way, she said 'mamma.' So I said, 'She didn't say 'mamma', she said 'mum-mum.' But she's saying 'da-da' and not 'na-na,' so I'm happy with that."

4. Zeenat Aman wants THIS actress to play her biopic role

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked, "If a biopic were to be made on you, which actor from the current lot should play you?" To this Zeenat Aman answered, "Priyanka Chopra."

5. Neetu Kapoor shares marriage tips for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

During the fun rapid-fire round, KJo asked Neetu Kapoor, "One thing from your marriage that you want Alia and Ranbir to take from you." The veteran actress shared, "Nothing. Because in today's day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy. And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can't expect them to do the same thing, so they know their own vibe."

6. Neetu Kapoor reacts to Jaya Bachchan's interaction with paps

While talking about airport looks, Karan popped out with the statement that Neetu Kapoor is completely different from Jaya Bachchan in interacting with the paparazzi. KJo mentioned that Neetu Ji has a great relationship with the paparazzi and she is the only one opposite of Jaya Ji who has a full-fledged conversation with the paparazzi.

Reacting to this, Neetu JI shared a smile and added, "I feel Jaya Ji does it on purpose. She did it once. Now she does it on purpose, she is not like that. She is so lovely. They (paps) enjoy and she enjoys it, so I think they are all in cahoots."

Meanwhile, the twelfth episode is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

