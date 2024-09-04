5 best Netflix films that are straight out of fairytales and will make you believe in magic

If you're seeking a cinematic escape into whimsical and enchanting worlds, Netflix has a treasure trove of films that feel like they've been pulled straight from a fairytale. Each of these five movies invites you into a realm of imagination and wonder, where magical adventures and heartwarming tales come to life.

Among these gems is Jagga Jasoos, a film combining quirky mystery with vibrant visuals, transporting viewers into a colorful and fantastical universe. Another standout is The Archies, which captures a nostalgic charm while reimagining beloved characters in a fresh and captivating way. These films, along with a few other remarkable selections, offer an ideal escape from reality, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in stories filled with magic and wonder. Here's a closer look at these captivating movies that blend fantasy with heartwarming storytelling.

5 top Netflix movies that transport you to fairytale worlds

1. Jagga Jasoos

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Musical/Adventure/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Year of release: 2017

Jagga Jasoos tells the tale of Jagga, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, who sets out on an adventurous quest to locate his missing father. He is joined in this journey by Shruti, a journalist played by Katrina Kaif. The film, available on Netflix, has been well-received for its strong performances and the dynamic chemistry between the leads.

The narrative follows an orphaned boy with a significant stutter, raised in a hospital where he feels both loved and isolated. His life takes a turn when he saves a mysterious stranger who later adopts him and helps him communicate through song. Their close bond offers him a sense of belonging until the adoptive father vanishes as suddenly as he appears. The film chronicles Jagga’s determined search to find his father and unravel the mystery surrounding his disappearance.

2. Gippi

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Family

Movie Star Cast: Riya Vij, Taaha Shah, Divya Dutta, and Satish Kaushik

Year of Release: 2013

Released in 2013, Gippi is a Hindi film directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Karan Johar. The story centers on Gippi, a young girl portrayed by Riya Vij, as she deals with the trials of teenage life in a small town. The film offers a mix of humor and heartfelt moments, depicting Gippi’s struggles with self-image and her path to personal growth. With its charming and relatable take on adolescence, Gippi explores themes of friendship, family dynamics, and self-discovery.

3. Khoobsurat

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher

Year of release: 2014

Khoobsurat, a 2014 Hindi romantic comedy directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, is a modern twist on the 1980 classic film. Featuring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan, the story revolves around Mili, an energetic and unconventional physiotherapist who introduces a breath of fresh air into the strict and orderly life of a royal family.

Mili's vibrant personality disrupts the traditional routines of the household, particularly affecting the disciplined prince Vikram, portrayed by Fawad Khan. The film combines romance and comedy, showcasing the contrast between contemporary attitudes and traditional values, all while delivering a charming and entertaining storyline.

4. Shaandaar

IMDb Rating: 3.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Panjak Kapur, Karan Johar, Sanah Kapur, Sanjay Kapoor

Year of release: 2015

Shaandaar, a 2015 Hindi romantic comedy directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap, stars Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The story is set during a luxurious destination wedding and follows Jagjinder Joginder (Shahid Kapoor), a wedding planner who finds himself falling for Alia (Alia Bhatt), the bride.

The film blends romance, comedy, and drama with a visually captivating and whimsical flair. It explores themes of family, love, and the amusing events that unfold at the extravagant celebration. With its colorful and extravagant visuals, Shaandaar delivers an entertaining mix of humor and romance, set against the backdrop of a spectacular wedding.

5. The Archies

IMDb Rating: 4.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance/Musical/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda

Year of release: 2023

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies premiered on Netflix in December last year. It is set against the backdrop of 1960s India. It revives the beloved characters from the classic comic series, following their coming-of-age stories and adventures. Combining nostalgic charm with a contemporary twist, The Archies delves into themes of friendship, love, and the excitement of youth.

Each film combines fantasy elements with heartfelt storytelling, providing both entertainment and emotional depth. Whether you're in the mood for a whimsical fairytale adventure or a visually captivating experience, these movies promise a delightful and unforgettable cinematic journey.

