‘Mumbai bula ke bech diya to’: Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 child actor Siddharth Nigam reveals why he was scared to debut in YRF actioner

Actor Siddharth Nigam, known for his role in Hai Junoon, recently shared his experience about auditioning for Dhoom 3. Recalling the time he was invited to try out for the film, in which he portrayed the younger version of Aamir Khan’s character, Siddharth admitted that initially, he suspected the audition call to be a hoax and feared "Mumbai bula ke bech diya to" as he wasn't aware of Yash Raj Films.

Recalling his initial unfamiliarity with Bollywood, Siddharth Nigam told Hindustan Times that when Yash Raj Films and Shanoo ma’am contacted him, he and his family were scared and uncertain about where to go, as they had no connections in Mumbai.

He even wondered if the call was a prank, and being an avid viewer of Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India, he feared that they might be lured to Mumbai and exploited. Nigam admitted that at the time, he had no idea what Yash Raj Films was or who Shanoo ma’am was.

Siddharth revealed that eventually, his brother looked up Yash Raj Films and Shanoo Sharma to grasp the importance of the opportunity. Once they confirmed it was genuine, everything changed for them. He expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received from the industry, especially from Yash Raj Films, saying he would always be thankful.

In 2025, Siddharth Nigam is prominently featured in the show Hai Junoon, which revolves around a spirited dance group competing against their college’s elite singing choir. He portrays Vikram, a hopeful singer battling with self-doubt and ambition, guided by the character played by Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Siddharth shared that he relates to Vikram’s journey, describing him as someone pursuing dreams while uncertain about his place, reflecting the experience of many outsiders. Despite entering the industry early, Siddharth said he is still evolving and discovering his own voice.

He also mentioned that working on Hai Junoon brought him back to his humble beginnings in Prayagraj, where he was once a gymnast, unaware of the entertainment world ahead.

He recalled his modest upbringing, with his mother running a small beauty parlour. Although he doesn’t consider himself to have struggled extensively, he credits early opportunities. Still, he had to navigate and figure out the path.

