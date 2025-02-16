Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer enters its final leg of shoot in Mumbai? Check exciting details

Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting his next highly awaited film, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film has been raising fans' anticipation as they are eager to witness the actor-director duo joining hands for the film based on the history of R&AW. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the film has entered its final schedule and is currently being shot in Mumbai.

According to a report published in Mid-day, the production of Ranveer Singh starrer began nearly a year back. The actor who has been shooting for quite some time now has now begun working on its final leg with the Mumbai schedule.

The report reveals that the team started shooting in Andheri earlier this week where a large scale set for action sequences has been set up. The team is expecting to conclude the shoot by the end of February.

A source close to the production said, “The Mumbai schedule is primarily focused on some high-octane action sequences. The production design team has recreated the backdrop for these sequences in a controlled environment in Andheri. Ranveer has been putting in extensive prep to deliver some sharp scenes that will be shot over the next two weeks.”

The report further adds that the Mumbai schedule includes scenes between Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, other actors will be joining the schedule to complete their final days of work next week.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that Pinkvilla informed you last year that director Aditya Dhar has signed Khanna for an important role in the film. A source shared with us that both Khanna and Singh share an interesting dynamic in the film and Dhar is looking forward to bringing their chemistry to the spectacle.

"Akshaye is impressed with the writing of Dhar’s next and has come on board the film,” the source added.

Aditya Dhar is known for directing the National Award-winning film, URI: The Surgical Strike. His upcoming film led by Ranveer Singh is inspired by true events and also features Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in the key roles.

The collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios was announced last year in July. It is being planned for a 2025 release.