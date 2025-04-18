When Kajol revealed daughter Nysa would never go to Ajay Devgn for love issues: ‘He will be standing with a shotgun…’

The power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn share two kids. They have talked about their parenting experiences many times in the past. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when Kajol revealed that their daughter, Nysa Devgan, would never go to Ajay for love issues. The actress mentioned that her husband would be ‘standing with a shotgun.’

Advertisement

During an old appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want for Mirchi Plus, Kajol was asked who the kids would go to for love issues between her and Ajay Devgn. In response, she shared that daughter Nysa Devgan would come to her, while son Yug would go to her husband. She revealed that Yug found his father a very ‘cool guy,’ and they discussed such things.

On the other hand, Kajol said that her daughter would come to her. When Kareena asked if Nysa was scared of her dad, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress stated, “Yeah, she’s like she’s never going to tell her father about her boyfriends or anything like that. He’s the kind of guy, he will be standing with a shotgun, ‘Where is he? Where is he? Where is he?’”

During an episode of The Ranveer Show in 2024, Ajay Devgn also talked about how his son Yug discussed his dating life with him. The Singham Again actor was asked if his son’s dating phase would now begin since he was nearly 14 years old. He replied, “Haan, woh hoga (Yes, that will happen). Woh discussion karta hai mujhse (He discusses it with me). We are very free with each other on that.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is set to play a protective and fierce mother in her next movie. She will be seen in the mythological horror film Maa. The Vishal Furia directorial is slated to release in cinemas on June 27, 2025.

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of Raid 2. The crime thriller is arriving in theaters on May 1, 2025. Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh will also be seen in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Sarzameen: Ibrahim Ali Khan shares his experience of working with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran; ‘I fell in love…’