Oscars 2025: Laapataa Ladies writer hopes All We Imagine As Light enters through independent category; addresses selection committee’s controversy

Laapataa Ladies' selection as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025 has met with an overwhelming response from Indians and abroad. However, there was a set of society who criticized the absence of women on the panel that sent the Kiran Rao directorial for the 97th Academy Awards. The film’s writer Sneha Desai has now spoken about the same and has rather preferred to look at the brighter side of it.

Sneha acknowledged the fact that announcements were met with mixed reviews in an interview with Hindustan Times. She said, “Most of the people bash the committee. Everybody has their own personal favorites. But this time, the overall sweeping reaction of people has been so warm and affectionate that the momentum is wonderful.”

Led by a clan of newcomers like Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Nitanshi Goel, Laapataa Ladies has beat several good and affluent movies to achieve this spot. Amid celebrations, many people on the internet argued that Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light would have been a stronger contender considering its latest Cannes feat.

ALSO READ: FFI’s Selection committee that chose Laapataa Ladies for Oscars 2025 had NO female member; Know all about ‘citation’ controversy that’s going viral

Sneha speaking about this opined, “Maybe we could have two wonderful entries from India. Fingers crossed, if it can go as an independent entry or something. And I'd be very, very happy to cheer for them, just as much as I would be happy to cheer for myself.” For the unversed, Laapataa Ladies also starred Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, and Satendra Soni in key roles.

Advertisement

The critically-acclaimed movie was backed by Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) who were successful in taking their 2001 film Lagaan to final nominations with a perfectly planned roadmap that included tons of promotions and vigorous campaigning. “Now over to the production to see how they want to go. But what better people than AKP to handle it? Because he's seen the whole grind, and I think he's wiser after having taken Lagaan there,” Sneha added further.

Sneha Desai is happy that in a work where people are accustomed to hailing complex narratives, audiences, and selection panels, both have chosen a rather simple and profound film like Laapataa Ladies.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Laapataa Ladies’ entry in Oscars 2025 is a revolution— of rural tales, feminism in cinema, agency and independence