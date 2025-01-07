Oscars 2025 shortlisted movie Santosh’s India release awaits due to THIS reason and it will leave you stunned

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s latest production, Santosh, has garnered attention as the UK’s official entry for the upcoming Oscars. The film tells the story of a newly widowed woman who assumes her late husband’s role as a police constable. While it was scheduled to be released on January 10, reports suggest that the date may be postponed due to pending clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

According to a Mid Day, the delay is attributed to the year-end holidays, which affected the schedule. Santosh’s trailer was approved on January 1, 2025, but the final certification for the main feature remains pending.

The report also hinted at potential challenges for the film, given its socio-political themes, but noted that the board’s decision would only be finalized after a screening. They emphasized the need for the film to balance its creative essence with local sensibilities.

Meanwhile, PVR Pictures, the distributor of Santosh in India, has refrained from specifying a release date in their promotional material, stating that the film will hit cinemas "soon."

A marketing representative from PVR indicated that the release might be slightly delayed to ensure dedicated screens in select regions. Despite this, they confirmed that the movie, starring Shahana Goswami in the lead role, is still expected to debut later in January.

The film Santosh is an international collaboration between the United Kingdom, India, Germany, and France. Although it has been selected as the UK’s official entry for the Oscars, actor Shahana Goswami shared in a chat with Hindustan Times that India has ample reason to take pride in it.

She expressed that the film transcends boundaries, emphasizing that it is not about ownership by any one country. With significant involvement from an Indian team, she feels the film’s essence belongs to everyone. Shahana highlighted that the story, while globally themed, remains deeply rooted in India and celebrates storytelling and diversity, regardless of its country of origin.

