Did you know Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s Black directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was remade in Turkish?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a magnum-opus filmmaker known for delivering masterpieces with larger-than-life cinema, showcasing his cinematic brilliance. One of his most loved films has to be Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer Black, which is one of the few Bollywood films to have its own remake, and that too in Turkish.

The 2005-released Black led by Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji was remade as a Turkish film titled Benim Dunyam. Directed by Uğur Yücel, the film was released in 2013 speaking volumes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s impact on global cinema.

Black is one of the most critically acclaimed films of Bollywood that narrates the story of Michelle (Rani Mukerji), a deaf-blind woman, and her relationship with her teacher, Debraj (Bachchan), an elderly alcoholic who later develops Alzheimer's disease.

The film received immense love and appreciation and went on to win several accolades, including the Best Actor Award, the Best Feature Film Award in Hindi, and the Best Costume Design Award at the 53rd National Film Awards.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is amongst the most profound filmmakers of Indian cinema, who needs no introduction. He has delighted fans with his exceptional storytelling in movies like Devdas, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar amongst others.

Advertisement

Going further he is set to collaborate with Ranbir Kapor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for the epic-saga, Love & War. Excitement is already building for this upcoming film, as the director has achieved a remarkable casting feat by bringing together these three incredibly talented stars from the industry.

Notably, Pinkvilla informed you earlier that the film will be made on a massive budget, and will be a visual treat for the audiences. “Jio Studios has signed a mega deal with the filmmaker, as they intend to mount and position Love and War as their biggest till date,” the source close to the development had shared with us.

The film will be released on March 20, 2026.

ALSO READ: OPINION: How Shahid Kapoor can ensure bold moves and soft landings to keep his fans coming back for more