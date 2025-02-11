Paatal Lok Season 2: Jaideep Ahlawat BREAKS silence on rumors of charging Rs 20 crore fee; ‘As time passes…’

Paatal Lok worked wonders for Jaideep Ahlawat and put him on the map. Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, an understated character, became the star of a blockbuster show. There were several reports that the actor charged 50 times more in the new season. In the first season, he charged Rs 40 lakh, but for the second season, he hiked his fee to Rs 20 crore. Jaideep recently addressed these reports at an interview, where he denied charging this much and shared that "as time passes, your fee increases."

According to reports, the actor was allegedly offered Rs 40 lakh for the first season of Paatal Lok and received a significantly higher sum of Rs 20 crore for the second season.

However, in a new chat with Bollywood Hungama, Jaideep Ahlawat addressed these claims with a laugh, the actor dismissed them as mere rumors, stating that he had no idea where such figures originated or why they were being circulated.

When asked whether he was paid more for Paatal Lok Season 2 compared to Season 1, he confirmed that his remuneration had indeed increased. He explained that as time passes, an actor’s fees naturally rise, adding that the second season's shoot commenced two and a half years after the first.

In season 2, Jaideep reprised his role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary. Produced by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the second season retained many actors from the previous season, like Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag, as well as added a cast of fresh faces, like Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, and Nagesh Kukunoor, among others.

Looking forward, Jaideep also has a bunch of exciting projects lined up. He will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Jewel Thief with Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kapoor and Hisaab with Shefali Shah.

Jaideep will also be seen in a negative role in Family Man 3 alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The new season has wrapped up shooting and reports suggest that the show will release on Prime Video in the second half of 2025. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!