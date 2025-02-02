Paatal Lok Season 2: Why was Tillotama Shome worried about playing Assamese cop in Jaideep Ahlawat's series?

Actress Tillotama Shome is currently gaining widespread acclaim for her show, Paatal Lok Season 2. In the Jaideep Ahlawat-led crime-thriller series, the actress was seen playing the role of Meghna Barua, an Assamese cop. She recently talked about her preparation for the role, emphasizing that it was important for her to get the character right as she didn't want to disappoint people from the Northeast.

During a recent conversation with India Today Digital, Tillotama Shome talked about the steps she took to get her character of an Assamese cop right. "It was a source of worry for me that when you are a Bengali, you are representing a character who is Assamese, speaks Nagamese, you don't want to hurt anybody's feelings because your representation made them feel like 'Gosh! Couldn't they get an Assamese person to play this character'?," she said.

She noted being aware of it that encouraged her to work harder so that the representation feels humane enough for people to overlook the mistakes she might have made. "That was very important for me because the Northeast is, anyway, misrepresented, under-represented, and I didn't want to add that fuel to the fire by also not catching the language properly. So, it was very important for me," she further added.

During the same conversation, she also elucidated that she gets excited about playing characters who understand the difference between right and wrong and keep fighting irrespective of the outcome.

Advertisement

Paatal Lok Season 2 features Tillotama Shome as a tough cop with layers to her characters. The crime thriller series has received significant acclaim from fans. It premiered last month on January 17, 2025.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and written by Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia, and Tamal Sen, the latest season of the series also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, Jahnu Barua, Anurag Arora, Prashant Tamang, Merenla Imsong and, LC Sekhose in the key roles. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Further, Tillotama will next be seen in Baksho Bondi alongside Chandan Bisht, Sayan Karmakar, and Suman Saha in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Naren Chandavarkar, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, and Saumyananda Sahi.