Paatal Lok Season 2: Jaideep Ahlawat considers his performance in crime thriller series worthy of National Award? Says THIS

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently basking under the significant success of his recently released web show, Paatal Lok Season 2. While his performance of Hathi Ram Chaudhary has received immense appreciation from fans, a section of internet users also opined that the actor should be honored with a National Award for his performance. Recently, the actor reacted to such appreciation on the internet.

While speaking with India Today Digital, Jaideep Ahlawat, reacting to people hoping for a National Award for his performance, highlighted that web shows are not considered for the said honor. His co-star Tillotama Shome, who was sitting next to him, quipped that it should be started now because of Ahlawat.

Candidly agreeing with her, Jaideep also stated, "Because of me, they should start considering." When asked if he considers his performance worthy of a National Award, the actor said that he had never thought of it like that. "Vaise kabhi socha nahin ki ye worthy hai National Award ke liye ya nahin...nahin nahin, aisa kuch nahin sochte hum(I never thought it like that if a performance is worthy of National Award. No, there is nothing like that)."

Nevertheless, Jaideep admitted that he would proudly collect the awards because, according to him, an honor is an honor. "Samman samman ki tarah lena chahiye, isme kaunsi badi baat hai (an honor should be taken as an honor. There is no big deal about it)," he said.

Advertisement

In addition to this, he also addressed the dichotomy of his character being progressive enough to discuss homosexuality with his friend Ansari, who is gay but opposes the idea of a working wife. In his defense, Jaideep explained that it's not entirely what it seems.

Jaideep elucidated that Hathi Ram Chaudhary didn't want his wife to see him as a failure, and therefore, he was not happy about her working. According to him, his character is a 'liberated' man but is constantly being told about him being a loser at work.

"And then there's his brother-in-law, who never misses any chance to undermine him. He doesn't want to resort to doing things that his stupid brother-in-law keeps suggesting," he further added.

Paatal Lok Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.