Udit Narayan aspires for ‘Bharat Ratna’ amidst video of him kissing female fan going viral; ‘My heart is pure’

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of sexual assault.

Veteran singer Udit Narayan found himself at the center of controversy after a video of him kissing a female fan went viral. While facing criticism, he expressed his wish to receive the Bharat Ratna, just like his idol, Lata Mangeshkar.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Udit Narayan defended himself regarding the viral video, asking, “Have I ever done anything to bring shame to myself, my family, or my country? Then why would I do something now at this stage of my life when I have achieved it all?"

Udit Narayan emphasized that he shares a "deep, pure, and unbreakable bond" with his fans, explaining that the "so-called scandalous video" was simply a manifestation of the love between them. He expressed that his fans love him, and he loves them even more.

Remaining confident, the veteran singer stated that he felt no embarrassment or regret over the situation. "No, not at all! Why should I be? Do you hear any regret or sorrow in my voice? In fact, I am laughing as I talk to you," he said. He further clarified, "It is not something sleazy or secret. It is there in the public domain. My heart is pure. If some people want to see something dirty in my act of pure affection, then I feel sorry for them. I also want to thank them because now they’ve made me even more famous than I already was."

Udit Narayan further expressed his aspiration to receive the Bharat Ratna, saying, “I am the recipient of several Filmfare Awards, National Awards, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan. I aspire to get the Bharat Ratna, like Lataji. She is my idol."

The 69-year-old singer claimed that Lata Mangeshkar considered him her favorite co-singer, mentioning that he sang the most duets with her from his generation of artists. Unfazed by those who he believes fail to appreciate others' success, Udit Narayan credited his achievements to the blessings of Mata Saraswati.

The viral video that sparked the controversy showed Udit Narayan performing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. A fan approached him for a selfie, kissed him on the cheek, and in return, the singer kissed her on the lips.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.