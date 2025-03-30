Panchayat: Did you know Jitendra Kumar’s show set in Phulera village was actually filmed in THIS state?

The highly acclaimed web series Panchayat, produced by TVF and available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has won the hearts of audiences with its authentic depiction of rural India. While the story unfolds in the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh, an interesting fact is that the series was actually filmed in a village located in Madhya Pradesh.

While Panchayat is set in Uttar Pradesh, it was actually filmed in Mahodiya village of the Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh. Fans can even spot the Panchayat office and the iconic water tank, humorously named “Rinki Ki Tanki,” on Google Maps, making the show’s depiction of village life feel even more authentic.

The story follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up the position of Panchayat secretary due to a lack of better job prospects.

Played by Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek initially struggles to adapt to the simplicity and challenges of village life while preparing for his MBA entrance exams. However, over time, he forms emotional connections with the villagers, making Phulera feel at home.

The first season, released in 2020, introduced viewers to Abhishek’s new life and his humorous struggles as he navigated through rural bureaucracy and village politics.

Season 2, which followed in 2022, delved deeper into his relationships with the villagers, especially his growing bond with Rinki, the daughter of Pradhan, played by Sanvikaa. The latest season, released in 2025, presented Abhishek with greater challenges and explored the evolving dynamics of his role in the village, leaving viewers eager for more.

The show features a talented ensemble cast that breathes life into its charming characters. Raghubir Yadav plays Brij Bhushan Dubey, the Pradhan Pati, while Neena Gupta portrays Manju Devi, the official Pradhan.

Chandan Roy delivers a standout performance as Vikas, Abhishek’s witty and loyal assistant, while Faisal Malik impresses as Prahlad, the dependable Deputy Pradhan. Sanvikaa’s portrayal of Rinki has also resonated with audiences, bringing warmth and charm to the storyline. According to reports, the show is set to return for a fourth season, with the shooting currently underway.