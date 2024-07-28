RRKPK turns 1: Ranveer Singh walks down memory lane on ‘spashiyal day’; don’t miss fun BTS moments ft Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is celebrating one year of its release today. On the occasion, earlier in the day, director Karan Johar and the Jigra actress shared special notes on their respective social media handles. Now, most recently, Ranveer Singh aka Rocky Randhawa dropped several funny BTS clips to express gratitude for all the love on their film.

Ranveer Singh celebrates 'anniversary' of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Alia Bhatt

Today, on July 28, a while back, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and dropped a multi-picture post to celebrate one year of the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In quintessential Rocky style, the carousel of posts was accompanied by a caption that read, "Anniversary toh spashiyal day hota hai! (Accompanied by a red-heart eye and two pink heart emojis) Aap sab ne hamari film ko itna pyar diya.. by God i am just so heppi, soooo heppi!!! Bade-wale thanks aur Rocky-wali jhappi (Accompanied by a hug emoji) Love hai toh sab hai! (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji)."

A series of posts began with an adorable moment as Ranveer and Karan Johar shared a warm hug and Alia Bhatt captured the special moment during the Dhindhora Baje Re song shoot. The second slide gives a peek into a video of his iconic styles donned in the films, followed by a third slide of Johnny Bravo.

Up next is another dashing click of the Singham Again actor flaunting his chiseled physique. The post shared by Ranveer continues with a hilarious boomerang featuring Jaya Bachchan. The veteran actress is seen displaying quirky expressions.

The following slide is a shirtless photo of the actor flaunting his abs, followed by another candid boomerang capturing Johar and Bachchan in a discussion.

The 8th slide featured a mirror selfie of Ranveer in his iconic vibrant look from the film, followed by a playful boomerang with Karan from the sets. The post concluded with a quirky selfie of Ranveer sporting a kathak mudra while his hair was tied in a short ponytail.

Ranveer Singh's work front

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s long-awaited Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn. The film also unites him with his wife Deepika Padukone. The film will hit the theaters on Diwali 2024.

Additionally, he recently announced his upcoming collaboration with director Aditya Dhar.

