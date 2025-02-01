PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt make splash at airport with Raha; Aamir Khan attends trailer launch of Telugu film Thandel

Since morning, several B-town celebs have been spotted roaming around in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor flew for a family outing with their little daughter, Raha Kapoor. Aamir Khan attended the trailer launch of the Telugu film Thandel. Vicky Kaushal looked dashing as he was papped at the airport wearing Indian attire. Take a look at some of the big celebrity spotting of January 31, 2025.

1. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha spotted at Kalina airport

On Friday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s vehicle was spotted arriving at Mumbai’s private airport. Soon after, the actress got off and was followed by her husband, Ranbir. As customary, he carried their daughter Raha Kapoor adorably in her arms. Before entering the airport, the little one also waved at the paparazzi.

2. Aamir Khan attended the trailer launch of Telugu film Thandel

Aamir Khan was among the many stars who attended the trailer launch of the upcoming Telugu film Thandel. To show his support to the star cast Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the Bollywood actor turned looking his best. The PK actor wore a short kurta and layered it with a long black coat. He paired them with blue denim pants and chunky black boots.

3. Vicky Kaushal at the airport

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their period drama film, Chhaava. The duo recently attended a song launch event in Hyderabad. Soon after, he was spotted at Mumbai airport, looking dapper as always. He stunned in a burgundy kurta paired with black pants, slippers, and a matching dupatta.

4. Kajol spotted at an event

Bollywood actress Kajol was seen attending the Bonsai Bonanza event at Jamnabai Narsee School. For the public event, she turned up wearing a comfortable black and white shirt and paired it with a black skirt. She finished off her look with a pair of matching high heels, minimal makeup, and her hair tied in a ponytail.

5. Sunidhi Chauhan papped at Mumbai airport

Bollywood singer and performer Sunidhi Chauhan has been busy with her singer career and performing at several events across the globe. Recently, the shutterbugs spotted her at Mumbai airport.

