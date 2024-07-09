11 best Sunidhi Chauhan songs that define her musical legacy
Are you a fan of Sunidhi Chauhan’s songs? Presented here is a compilation of some of her timeless tracks, which are a testament to her talent and versatility.
Haven’t all of us grown up listening to Sunidhi Chauhan’s songs? Sunidhi is one of the most popular playback singers in India and is loved for her range and versatility. She has lent her voice to many tracks in Hindi films that are engraved in our hearts. While it is extremely hard to select the best songs from her vast discography, here is a compilation that gives a glimpse into her talent.
11 best Sunidhi Chauhan songs to captivate you:
1. Kamli
- Movie: Dhoom 3
- Music: Pritam
- Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
We start this list of Sunidhi Chauhan songs with one of her most popular dance tracks, Kamli from Dhoom 3. The song’s lyrics depict a woman expressing how crazy she is for her beloved and would do anything to coax him when he is upset. Sunidhi’s powerful voice perfectly matches Katrina Kaif’s flawless moves and acrobatic skills.
2. Chokra Jawaan
- Movie: Ishaqzaade
- Music: Amit Trivedi
- Lyrics: Habib Faisal
- Co-singer(s): Vishal Dadlani
Another one on the Sunidhi Chauhan song list that promises to make you groove is Ishaqzaade’s Chokra Jawaan. This track, picturized on Arjun Kapoor and Gauahar Khan, has a quirky vibe to it, which Sunidhi and Vishal capture perfectly. This vibrant number is a constant at weddings and parties.
3. Te Amo
- Movie: Dum Maaro Dum
- Music: Pritam
- Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni
- Co-singer(s): Ash King
Te Amo from Dum Maaro Dum displays Sunidhi’s versatility as a singer. Featuring Bipasha Basu and Rana Daggubati in the music video, it is a refreshing song and has a magical vibe. This beautiful duet between Ash King and Sunidhi deserves to be on the playlist of every romantic music lover.
4. Sheila Ki Jawani
- Movie: Tees Maar Khan
- Music: Vishal-Shekhar
- Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani
- Co-singer(s): Vishal Dadlani
This list is incomplete without mentioning Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan. One of the biggest hits of all time, the song proves that Sunidhi’s vocals and Katrina Kaif’s dance are magic together. The classy and stylish number elevates self-love to another level and remains in the hearts of music enthusiasts to date.
5. Dance Pe Chance
- Movie: Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
- Music: Salim-Sulaiman
- Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni
- Co-singer(s): Labh Janjua
Dance Pe Chance from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is a true expression of love for dancing. While Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan mesmerize in the music video as they learn the choreography, Sunidhi is the life of the song. The track is perfect for a dance workout with your partner, even today.
6. Desi Girl
- Movie: Dostana
- Music: Vishal-Shekhar
- Lyrics: Kumaar
- Co-singer(s): Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani
If you’re on the lookout for Sunidhi Chauhan’s hit songs, Desi Girl from Dostana is a must on your playlist. Sunidhi’s voice is a perfect fit for Priyanka Chopra, who burns the dance floor in her golden saree. This track makes for a good choice to perform during a sangeet or a wedding and show the world, ‘Ain’t nobody like a desi girl.’
7. Hey Shona
- Movie: Ta Ra Rum Pum
- Music: Vishal-Shekhar
- Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
- Co-singer(s): Shaan
The soulful song Hey Shona from Ta Ra Rum Pum will give you butterflies in your stomach. Picturized on Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, it showcases the initial stage of falling in love. This Shaan and Sunidhi duet is a masterpiece and the perfect way to express your feelings for your partner.
8. Beedi
- Movie: Omkara
- Music: Vishal Bhardwaj
- Lyrics: Gulzar
- Co-singer(s): Sukhwinder Singh, Nachiketa Chakraborty, Clinton Cerejo
Beedi from Omkara is one of Sunidhi Chauhan’s best songs. The track has an extremely cool vibe, and Sunidhi’s powerful voice is completely justified by Bipasha Basu’s energetic dance. This number became extremely popular after its release and is still the first choice at desi parties.
9. Crazy Kiya Re
- Movie: Dhoom 2
- Music: Pritam
- Lyrics: Sameer
Another stunning dance number that has been voiced by Sunidhi in the Dhoom franchise is Crazy Kiya Re. Her singing is flawless, elevated by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s graceful screen presence. Even years after its release, the song remains a favorite among music lovers.
10. Dhoom Machale
- Movie: Dhoom
- Music: Pritam
- Lyrics: Sameer
Dhoom Machale is one of the most iconic songs in Sunidhi’s discography. Esha Deol mesmerizes everyone with her stunning dance moves, while Sunidhi’s voice is extremely pleasing to the ears. Whenever the song plays at a party today, it guarantees to make you get up and groove to the trippy beats.
11. Bumbro
- Movie: Mission Kashmir
- Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
- Lyrics: Rahat Indori
- Co-singer(s): Shankar Mahadevan, Jaspinder Narula
This Sunidhi Chauhan best songs list ends with the melodious number Bumbro. Sunidhi’s voice perfectly complements Preity Zinta’s innocent expressions and cuteness. Haven’t we all danced to this song at least once during our school functions? This beautiful track promises to bring a lot of sweet memories and make you nostalgic.
Some more Sunidhi Chauhan songs that deserve to be on every music lover’s playlist include Gori Gori, Ainvayi Ainvayi, Chhaliya, Bin Tere, Girls Like To Swing, Mere Haath Main, and many others.
