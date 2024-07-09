11 best Sunidhi Chauhan songs that define her musical legacy

Haven’t all of us grown up listening to Sunidhi Chauhan’s songs? Sunidhi is one of the most popular playback singers in India and is loved for her range and versatility. She has lent her voice to many tracks in Hindi films that are engraved in our hearts. While it is extremely hard to select the best songs from her vast discography, here is a compilation that gives a glimpse into her talent.

11 best Sunidhi Chauhan songs to captivate you:



1. Kamli

Movie: Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

We start this list of Sunidhi Chauhan songs with one of her most popular dance tracks, Kamli from Dhoom 3. The song’s lyrics depict a woman expressing how crazy she is for her beloved and would do anything to coax him when he is upset. Sunidhi’s powerful voice perfectly matches Katrina Kaif’s flawless moves and acrobatic skills.

2. Chokra Jawaan

Movie: Ishaqzaade

Ishaqzaade Music: Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi Lyrics: Habib Faisal

Habib Faisal Co-singer(s): Vishal Dadlani

Another one on the Sunidhi Chauhan song list that promises to make you groove is Ishaqzaade’s Chokra Jawaan. This track, picturized on Arjun Kapoor and Gauahar Khan, has a quirky vibe to it, which Sunidhi and Vishal capture perfectly. This vibrant number is a constant at weddings and parties.

3. Te Amo

Movie: Dum Maaro Dum

Dum Maaro Dum Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni

Jaideep Sahni Co-singer(s): Ash King

Advertisement

Te Amo from Dum Maaro Dum displays Sunidhi’s versatility as a singer. Featuring Bipasha Basu and Rana Daggubati in the music video, it is a refreshing song and has a magical vibe. This beautiful duet between Ash King and Sunidhi deserves to be on the playlist of every romantic music lover.

4. Sheila Ki Jawani

Movie: Tees Maar Khan

Tees Maar Khan Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Vishal-Shekhar Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani Co-singer(s): Vishal Dadlani

This list is incomplete without mentioning Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan. One of the biggest hits of all time, the song proves that Sunidhi’s vocals and Katrina Kaif’s dance are magic together. The classy and stylish number elevates self-love to another level and remains in the hearts of music enthusiasts to date.

5. Dance Pe Chance

Movie: Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Music: Salim-Sulaiman

Salim-Sulaiman Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni

Jaideep Sahni Co-singer(s): Labh Janjua

Dance Pe Chance from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is a true expression of love for dancing. While Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan mesmerize in the music video as they learn the choreography, Sunidhi is the life of the song. The track is perfect for a dance workout with your partner, even today.

Advertisement

6. Desi Girl

Movie: Dostana

Dostana Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Vishal-Shekhar Lyrics: Kumaar

Kumaar Co-singer(s): Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani

If you’re on the lookout for Sunidhi Chauhan’s hit songs, Desi Girl from Dostana is a must on your playlist. Sunidhi’s voice is a perfect fit for Priyanka Chopra, who burns the dance floor in her golden saree. This track makes for a good choice to perform during a sangeet or a wedding and show the world, ‘Ain’t nobody like a desi girl.’

7. Hey Shona

Movie: Ta Ra Rum Pum

Ta Ra Rum Pum Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Vishal-Shekhar Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Co-singer(s): Shaan

The soulful song Hey Shona from Ta Ra Rum Pum will give you butterflies in your stomach. Picturized on Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, it showcases the initial stage of falling in love. This Shaan and Sunidhi duet is a masterpiece and the perfect way to express your feelings for your partner.

8. Beedi

Advertisement

Movie: Omkara

Omkara Music: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Lyrics: Gulzar

Gulzar Co-singer(s): Sukhwinder Singh, Nachiketa Chakraborty, Clinton Cerejo

Beedi from Omkara is one of Sunidhi Chauhan’s best songs. The track has an extremely cool vibe, and Sunidhi’s powerful voice is completely justified by Bipasha Basu’s energetic dance. This number became extremely popular after its release and is still the first choice at desi parties.

9. Crazy Kiya Re

Movie: Dhoom 2

Dhoom 2 Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Sameer

Another stunning dance number that has been voiced by Sunidhi in the Dhoom franchise is Crazy Kiya Re. Her singing is flawless, elevated by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s graceful screen presence. Even years after its release, the song remains a favorite among music lovers.

10. Dhoom Machale

Movie: Dhoom

Dhoom Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Sameer

Dhoom Machale is one of the most iconic songs in Sunidhi’s discography. Esha Deol mesmerizes everyone with her stunning dance moves, while Sunidhi’s voice is extremely pleasing to the ears. Whenever the song plays at a party today, it guarantees to make you get up and groove to the trippy beats.

11. Bumbro

Movie: Mission Kashmir

Mission Kashmir Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Lyrics: Rahat Indori

Rahat Indori Co-singer(s): Shankar Mahadevan, Jaspinder Narula

This Sunidhi Chauhan best songs list ends with the melodious number Bumbro. Sunidhi’s voice perfectly complements Preity Zinta’s innocent expressions and cuteness. Haven’t we all danced to this song at least once during our school functions? This beautiful track promises to bring a lot of sweet memories and make you nostalgic.

Advertisement

Some more Sunidhi Chauhan songs that deserve to be on every music lover’s playlist include Gori Gori, Ainvayi Ainvayi, Chhaliya, Bin Tere, Girls Like To Swing, Mere Haath Main, and many others.

ALSO READ: 7 timeless Kajol dialogues etched in our memories