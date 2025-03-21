PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Ranbir Kapoor poses with fans in city; Rani Mukerji, Rashmika Mandanna make waves at airport and more

Several Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and others were spotted out and about in the city. While the Animal actor made his fans happy by posing with them, Rani and Rashmika Mandanna served airport looks. Take a look at some big celebrity spotting of the day.

1. Ranbir Kapoor delights fans in the city

On March 20, 2025, Ranbir Kapoor visited his lifestyle brand. Soon after, the story was flooded with excited fans who wanted to get a glimpse of the ace actor. Like a sweetheart, RK came out of the store and while heading towards his swanky luxury car, he made sure to pose with some of the fans. Don’t miss his dapper casual outfit, apt for a comfortable day out.

2. Rani Mukerji makes waves at Mumbai airport

B-town diva, veteran actress Rani Mukerji made her well-wishers jump in joy when they spotted her at Mumbai airport. The Mardaani actress sported a denim-on-denim look and gave everyone a run for their money. She rounded up her ensemble with a pair of denim footwear, fancy sunglasses, minimal jewelry, and hair left open. Just look how cutely she waves at the shutterbugs.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana makes way into popular eatery

Singer-actor Ayushmann Khurrana was also among the big celebs who were clicked by the paps in the city. The Dream Girl 2 actor looked effortlessly stylish in his plain black shirt which he paired with blue denim pants and black shoes. Upon encountering the media, he sweetly greeted them with folded hands.

Advertisement

4. Rashmika Mandanna rocks airport look

Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna headed to an undisclosed location on March 20, 2025. The popular South and Bollywood star flaunted her cute smile as she halted to pose for the cameramen. The diva looked ravishing in a blue shirt which she paired with denim pants and matching slippers.

5. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni papped together

Socialite and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan was papped in the city with the love of her life, boyfriend Arsalan Goni. She looked pretty in a white crop top paired with boots cut, ripped denim pants. As for her partner, he donned a green t-shirt with baggy pants and sneakers.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!