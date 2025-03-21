Bollywood Newswrap, March 20: Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma’s ‘marriage is dissolved’; Amaal Mallik deletes post addressing clinical depression and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of depression.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma were finally granted divorce by the court. Singer Amaal Mallik deleted his social media post in which he opened up about dealing with clinical depression. Here are some of the headlines of March 20, 2025.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 20, 2025:

1. Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma’s ‘marriage is dissolved’, confirms lawyer

On March 20, 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were spotted at Bandra family court for the hearing of their divorce case. Later, when the media asked the cricketer’s lawyer about the status of the couple’s marriage, he said, “Divorce has been done. Marriage is dissolved.”

2. Amaal Mallik deletes post addressing his clinical depression

Singer Amaal Mallik dropped a social media post claiming that he is battling clinical depression. He also opened up about his strained relationship with his brother, Armaan Malik, and blamed his parents for it. However, later that day, Amaal deleted the post from his social media handle.

3. Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat calls his girlfriend Gauri Spratt ‘achi insaan’

After Aamir Khan introduced the world to his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, his sister Nikhat Hegde opened up about it. While speaking with Times Applaud Trends, she stated, “Hum log bahut khush hain Aamir ke liye aur Gauri ke liye bhi kyunki vo bahut hi achi insaan hain aur hum bahut chahte hain ke ye log dono khush rahein hamesha hamesha (We’re very happy for Aamir and Gauri as she is a great human being. We want them to stay happy always).”

4. Salman Khan to unite with Shah Rukh Khan for AR Murugadoss film?

In a recent interview with ETimes, AR Murugadoss stated that after he is done wrapping his Tamil project, he will sit down with produced Sajid Nadiadwala and if everything aligns, they might plan something exciting with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together.

5. John Abraham says viewers think The Diplomat is National Award-worthy

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, John Abraham said that people are telling him “This should be a National Award film.” He further added, “This is the reaction after they walk out and this is the biggest consensus and reward I get is when people say ‘We clapped at the end of it’. That’s so beautiful and there is no bigger reward than that.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!