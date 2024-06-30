PIC: Alia Bhatt feels 'patriotic' during her Sunday fitness sesh post India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win celebration

Alia Bhatt has currently been training very hard for her upcoming YRF Spy Universe movie. The actress is often spotted at the gym and has even shared glimpses into her workout sessions. Now, her fitness trainer has shared another picture from her Sunday training. He also revealed that Alia was feeling ‘patriotic’ after celebrating team India’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 the night before, on June 29.

A peek into Alia Bhatt’s Sunday fitness session post India’s T20 World Cup victory

Today, June 30, Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer took to Instagram and shared a picture with her from their latest workout session. In the photo, the duo was dressed in their gym attire and were seen standing amid the ground. They posed for the camera with huge smiles while Alia also made a victory sign.

In the caption, the trainer stated, “Cheer for the BLUES the night before and BLEED BLUE on the turf with a running session early next morning. Sunday? What Sunday? Keep on hustling…”

He further revealed, “I think we were both feeling a lil patriotic this morning - totally co-incidental but worth a picture @aliaabhatt.”

Earlier, Alia made a special post for the Indian cricket team after they won the World Cup final against South Africa. Sharing pictures of the players celebrating on the field, Alia extended her warm wishes. She exclaimed, “hum jeeeeeeeet gayeeeeeeeee. Tears of joy tears of everything!!!! Congratulations team INDIA!!!!!!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 What a win!!!!!”

Alia Bhatt’s professional front

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the action thriller movie Jigra. It is helmed by director Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Alia will share the screen with Vedang Raina, marking their first collaboration. They will be playing siblings in the power-packed narrative. Jigra is slated to release in theaters on October 11, 2024 during the Dussehra weekend.

Apart from Jigra and then the YRF Spy Universe movie with Sharvari Wagh, Alia also has the film Love & War, which is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.

