EXCLUSIVE: Nargis Fakhri opens up about her love for Indian food; expresses desire to get married after cooking delicious Dhaba-style chicken curry

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has been part of some of the most memorable films in the industry and has made a special place for herself in the hearts of fans. Although she has kept a low profile, the actress recently expressed her desire to marry after successfully cooking an Indian recipe.

In a fun segment with Pinkvilla, she joined an expert chef to prepare a delicious chicken curry. Nargis Fakhri, known for her candid and humorous personality, didn't hold back as she shared some amusing anecdotes about cooking and marriage during the session.

After she wonderfully made Dhaba-style chicken curry, the Rockstar actress was delighted. Amid the joy, she quipped, "I am not married yet, so somebody is gonna marry me after seeing this video!" The comment sparked laughter and instantly became a talking point among fans. For the unversed, Fakhri is rumored to be dating Kashmir-born Tony Beig, 37, who is also the MD of a conglomerate.

During the cooking process, when she decided to make an Indian dish, she excitedly revealed her fondness for Indian cuisine and said, "Oh my God, I like Indian food; it's my favorite!" Throughout the session, her enthusiasm for the cuisine was infectious, and she excitedly learned to make the simple recipe.

The actress also spoke about her cooking journey, admitting that it hasn't always been smooth and safe for her. "I've got scars from cooking due to burns," she confessed, reflecting on her honest experience with cooking. Her interesting opinions, down-to-earth approach, and ability to laugh at herself were the show's highlight.

Nargis Fakhri is an American model and actress who began her career in Bollywood with Imtiaz Ali's popular film Rockstar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She later appeared in films like Madras Cafe, co-starring John Abraham, Banjo, Housefull 3, Main Tera Hero, and Azhaar

On the work front, Nargis will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Houseful 5, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and more. The film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025.

