Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Aman Gupta wins Super Stylish Businessperson

Pinkvilla organized its first-ever award show titled- 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' on June 16 in Mumbai. The event celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields, not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. The star-studded event has created a lot of buzz and several big names from various industries like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Dhawan, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan, Ranveer Brar, Masaba Gupta, etc. present at this prestigious and first-of-its-kind award show.

At the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt, was awarded with the Bank Of Baroda presents Super Stylish Businessperson trophy. He came to the limelight after judging India's most unique show Shark Tank India and was among the most popular investors and judges of the show. Staying true to his title, at the awards, he kept it effortlessly stylish in an off-white t-shirt, which he wore with a brown leather jacket, and to complete his look, he added a pair of transparent sunglasses. Indeed, he truly deserved to win the Super Stylish Businessperson award. He also proved that even business leaders can also be stylish.

Aman Gupta has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. His statements on Shark Tank India became viral as memes. His comments like ‘Oh Hum Bhi Bana Lenga’, ‘Ha Main De Dunga', 'Tu Tension Mat Le’, and ‘Mat Soch Mana Kar De’ became popular on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, the event was held at Mumbai's JW Marriott hotel. In addition to honouring the stylish stars, the highlights of the event also saw a fabulous fashion show by Vikram Phadnis and a performance by Jasleen Royal.

Also Read: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Sara Ali Khan wins Super Stylish Actor Female