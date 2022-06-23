Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Jaaved Jaaferi raps his iconic song 'Mumbhai' with Ranveer Singh; WATCH

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards were recently held and it was a massive hit. The event celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields, not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. Many big names like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ranveer Brar, Masaba Gupta, etc. were present at this prestigious and first-of-its-kind award show. The awards night was a starry affair and has been all over the headlines.

Several pictures and videos from the event are still doing the rounds and we bet fans are going gaga over them. Speaking of which, we have got our hand on Ranveer Singh and Jaaved Jaaferi's energetic performance at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. In it, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen accepting his award as he was honoured with the title of Super Stylish Actor (Male) Reader’s Choice and Jaaferi was presenting the award to him. Later, Ranveer began playing Jaaved's iconic song, Mumbhai for the audience. The duo was also seen rapping the lyrics of the hit track together. To note, Mumbhai is a song sung by Ashutosh Phatak, Dhruv Ghanekar, and Javed Jaffrey. Mumbhai, from the album Bombay Boys.

Check out Jaaved Jaaferi and Ranveer Singh's video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has many interesting films in his pipeline. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Next, he will feature in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and the Hindi remake of Anniyan. Jaaved, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix film, Jaadugar with Jitendra Kumar, and Arushi Sharma. Previously, he also featured in the social-thriller web series, Escaype Live.

