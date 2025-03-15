POLL: In which Prime Video series/movie did you like Abhishek Bachchan's role as a father the most? Breathe: Into The Shadows or Be Happy; VOTE

Abhishek Bachchan played a dedicated father in two projects, Breathe: Into The Shadows and Be Happy. While he was seen portraying a determined dad, going to any extent to save his daughter in Breathe, Junior Bachchan turned into a supportive dad in Remo D'Souza’s Be Happy. Both the characters were equally gripping and worth every laud. Hence, we created this poll asking viewers to vote for their favorite Prime Video series/movie in which Abhishek aced the role of a dad. VOTE NOW!

Breathe: Into the Shadows

Breathe: Into the Shadows is a crime drama TV series showcasing Abhishek Bachchan as Dr. Avinash Sabharwal aka ‘J’. In the thriller, created and directed by Mayank Sharma, the actor plays the role of a father of a 6-year-old daughter, Siya, who is kidnapped. After taking the little girl away from her dad, the kidnappers ask him to kill a man if he wants his child back alive. To know how far the dad will go to save his girl, watch Breathe: Into the Shadows on Prime Video.

Apart from Abhishek, the series also stars Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen in lead roles along with Saiyami Kher, Plabita Borthakur, Hrishikesh Joshi, Shradha Kaul and others playing supporting characters. The first season of the show aired in July 2020 and the second installment came in November 2022.

In the official synopsis, the makers stated, “J’s existence and ideology re-emerge as he sets out to finish what he started, leading Avinash to confront his merging dual identity. But this time around, he has a new partner-in-crime, Victor. Kabir Sawant must now fight the battle of his life as he protects the society that has become a victim in the endgame of this crazed saga.”

Be Happy

Be Happy is a dance drama film written and directed by Remo D'Souza. While Junior Bachchan plays Shiv Rastogi in the movie, Inayat Verma is seen as his daughter Dhara. They are joined by Nora Fatehi, and Nassar in the Prime Video film.

Describing the 2025 movie, the makers revealed that it’s a dance-drama film that follows the life and struggles of a single father and his daughter. “When his daughter's dream of performing in the country's biggest dance reality show collides with a life-altering crisis, the father is driven to do the unthinkable, showcasing the extraordinary lengths he will go to fulfill her wishes and find happiness,” the synopsis reads.

