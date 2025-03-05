POLL RESULT: Fans have finally decided which is their favorite character on OTT? Find out

There’s no dearth of content to stream on online platforms. However, among the stories or films and shows, some create a massive impact in the minds of the viewers. Having said that, there are certain characters that also become the favorites of cinephiles. To gauge the mood of fans, Pinkvilla conducted a poll recently asking them to vote for their favorite character on OTT. Well, the results are here. Check it out!

A couple of days ago, we conducted a poll and asked fans ‘Which is your favorite character on OTT?’. The audience was given Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man, Bae from Call Me Bae, Hathiram Chaudhary from Paatal Lok, Aarya Sareen from Aarya and Abhishek Tripathi from Panchayat, as the options to choose from.

Among them, Ananya Panday’s Bae won with flying colors. Nearly 40% of voters voted for her, making her win this exciting poll. Talking about Call Me Bae, it’s a comedy drama television series directed by Collin D'Cunha. It revolves around Bella aka Bae, an heiress who is forced to make a fresh start after she makes a grave mistake. The light-hearted show also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur and can be enjoyed on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out the poll result:

The second position in the poll was bagged by Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man. Close to 37% of people voted for this trending character. The role is played by Manoj Bajpayee who is seen stepping into the shoes of a middle-class man who is a secret agent. Created by Raj & DK, the spy thriller series can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

For the third position in the poll, there is a tie between Hathiram Chaudhary from Paatal Lok and Aarya Sareen from Aarya. Both the shows got 31% of the votes. While Jaideep Ahlawat’s character Hathiram Chaudhary can be seen on the Amazon Prime Video show Paatal Lok, Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya can be streamed on JioHotstar.

