From Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora: 3 quirky denim styles to try, which one would you pick?
When it comes to embracing fashion trends, Bollywood divas are always ahead of the curve. Here are three times stars like Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora effortlessly pulling off quirky denim looks.
Bollywood divas are total fashion trailblazers when it comes to styling peculiar outfits. Picking on the recent trend of quirky pants, Tinsel Town stars have managed to win this style as well. From Ananya Panday, Genelia D’Souza, and Malaika Arora, here are three ways you can style denim fits.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday is a true fashion queen when it comes to styling casual outfits. Pulling off a quirky fit, she fashioned a matching denim set. With a sweetheart neck style, the cropped top featured a torn and washed pattern.
The Call Me Bae actor paired the blue sleeveless top with a pair of matching denim pants. Fashioning an unusual clipper-style zipper, the pants featured a collage of pictures on one leg and a single picture on the other. Flaunting her hair, she completed her look with white boots.
Malaika Arora
When styling Gen-Z clothes, Malaika Arora is a total pro. Being the fashionable queen she is, she matched a patchwork denim pant with a solid white colored top. With a deep neck design, the body-fit top was made with a sleeveless stitch.
The actor paired this bodysuit with blue jeans from Versace. Featuring the brand’s signature print, the pant was styled with patchwork detailing. Putting her hair back in a bun, she showed off a pair of chunky sunglasses.
Genelia D’Souza
Genelia D’Souza never disappoints with her casual yet laidback looks. Styling a solid black top, she layered it with a white shirt. The actor matched her look with a pair of dark blue denim pants. The bottoms featured numeric and star-themed patchwork detailing.
Genelia’s outfit is perfect for a casual outing with your friends. Flaunting her straight-styled hair, she star-wife accessorized with a bag and a wrist watch. Opting for a simple look, she added some cheek tint and a nude brown lip shade.
What do you think of these quirky denim fits styled by Bollywood stars? Let us know in the comments below.
