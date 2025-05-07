POLL RESULTS: Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat 3 storyline sparks major dilemma; fans can't decide on one plot

Actor Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat and Jannat 2 remain two of Bollywood’s most beloved thrillers. And now, with buzz building around a potential third installment, the excitement is palpable. Recently, Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking fans which storyline they'd like to see in Jannat 3. But in a twist no one saw coming, fans couldn’t settle on just one! The results? A full-blown deadlock, with not one, but a double tie across four options. Clearly, one plot isn’t enough for the audience this time!

In a recently conducted trending poll, fans were presented with multiple storyline options for Jannat 3. They were: a cricket-based plot, a tale of a bad boy with questionable ambition, a completely new concept outside the franchise, and a continuation of the story from Jannat 2.

Surprisingly, the results ended in a double tie; options 1 and 2 each received 14.29% of the votes, while options 3 and 4 garnered 35.71% each.

Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that Emraan Hashmi and his team are actively developing Jannat 3, and the film is very much in the works.

Hashmi also emphasised that the team doesn’t want to rush the process. “When we feel we have a strong script that truly picks up from where the last film left off, and we’re not just making a sequel for the sake of it, then we’ll announce it,” he said in a chat with Bollywood Hungama.

The Jannat franchise began in 2008 with a gripping crime-romance story. In the film, Hashmi played Arjun, a small-time gambler who rises through the ranks of the cricket betting underworld, only to face the consequences of his unchecked ambition.

The film resonated with audiences, thanks to its emotional depth, compelling narrative, and a memorable soundtrack. In 2012, Jannat 2 carried the franchise forward with Hashmi portraying Sonu Dilli, a street-smart arms dealer whose quest for a better life is complicated by love and betrayal.

While not a direct sequel, the film retained the franchise’s signature blend of romance, action, and moral conflict. Fans now eagerly hope to see it reimagined in the anticipated third installment.

