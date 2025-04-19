After Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi to bring Jannat sequel? Ground Zero actor drops MAJOR UPDATE

Emraan Hashmi has been grabbing attention as he gears up for the release of his upcoming film Ground Zero. But despite the buzz surrounding his new movie, some of his past gems still manage to excite fans. Following the announcement of Awarapan 2, the actor has now shared some exciting details about a Jannat sequel that are sure to thrill longtime fans.

Advertisement

If you’re someone who loved Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat and have been waiting for a sequel, there’s good news. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the Ground Zero actor revealed that they are working on Jannat 2.

After confirming that they are working on the sequel, Emraan Hashmi also emphasized that the team doesn’t want to rush the process. “When we feel we have a strong script that truly picks up from where the last film left off—and we’re not just making a sequel for the sake of it, then we’ll announce it,” he said.

Emraan concluded by adding that they want Jannat to return to the big screen with the same impact as before.

Talking about Awarapan 2, the actor revealed in a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia that shooting for the sequel is scheduled to begin in July 2025. He also shared that the scripting is currently underway, with the film slated for release on April 3.

Advertisement

On March 24, Emraan Hashmi and the makers dropped the teaser for Awarapan 2 on social media. The announcement video featured Emraan’s voice-over as he stood on a boat, gazing at the sunset. The clip also showcased nostalgic scenes from the first film, including moments with Shriya Saran, sparking excitement among fans.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan (2007) starred Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran, with key roles played by Mrinalini Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Shaad Randhawa.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi makes big promise to fans of soulful music in his films, 'Agle saal I'll give you...'