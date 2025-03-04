POLL: Which actor-director pair tops your favorites list? Shah Rukh Khan-Aditya Chopra or Deepika Padukone-Sanjay Leela Bhansali; VOTE

Over the past decades, several actors and directors have collaborated to create a masterpiece that is enjoyed by the audience. But among them, only a handful have succeeded in making a positive impression in the minds of the viewers. Hence, to gauge the mood of fans and see which actor-director duo is most loved by cinephiles, we came up with this poll. From Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra to Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which of these actor-director duos tops your favorites list? Vote now!

Which actor-director pair tops your favorites list? In this poll, vote for your favorite actor-director pair and make them win. VOTE NOW! Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar Alia Bhatt and Imtiaz Ali

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra

In his debut movie as a director, Aditya Chopra signed Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead actor. As Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s popularity grew, people wanted to see more content with the two artists. Well, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that they will be joining hands again in the 8th Film of Aditya Chopra’s Spy Universe, Pathaan 2.

2. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Deepika Padukone featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat and her life changed in more ways than one. This is one epic actor-director jodi that should definitely create something magical again for the viewers.

3. Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are two artists with multiple National Awards in their kitty. They came up with iconic and entertaining films like 3 Idiots and PK, with the last collaboration in 2014. There was a buzz that the two might be collaborating on a biopic. Hoping for that to happen!

4. Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar

With just one movie, Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar’s pair became so iconic that even today fans are willing to pay to watch their creation on the big screen. KJo directed Roshan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

5. Alia Bhatt and Imtiaz Ali

When we talk about making an impact with one project, the names of Alia Bhatt and Imtiaz Ali immediately pop up. It’s just unfair that they only collaborated in the 2014 drama film, Highway. But it’s never too late to come up with another masterpiece, right?

