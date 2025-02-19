POLL: Which upcoming, most-anticipated movie are you looking forward to? Sikandar to King; VOTE

Bollywood is coming up with some of the biggest and most-awaited projects featuring Bollywood biggies. While Salman Khan will be next seen in Sikandar, Shah Rukh Khan is set to share the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in King. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol have also joined hands for Border 2. Hrithik Roshan will be reprising his character in War 2. The upcoming comedy-drama film, Housefull 5, is also in the making. In this poll, vote for the Hindi film you’re excited to see on the big screen.

1. Sikandar

After much anticipation, Salman Khan’s Sikandar is finally inching towards its release date on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr. Recently, the makers dropped a new poster featuring the bhaijaan of Bollywood in an intense avatar. Written and directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the actioner will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

2. King

The audience is waiting to watch Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan spread their magic on the big screens. The upcoming action-thriller King, helmed by Siddharth Anand, will also see Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in the key roles. Its filming will begin in March 2025.

3. Border 2

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan have started shooting for Border 2, a sequel cinephiles have been waiting for since the first film, Border, which came in 1997. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The action-packed movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Advertisement

4. War 2

Another upcoming movie fans are eager to watch is War 2. The sixth installment in YRF’s Spy Universe stars Hrithik Roshan along with Kiara Advani, N. T. Rama Rao Jr., and Ashutosh Rana. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2025.

5. Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is an upcoming comedy-drama film that features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, and Chunky Pandey. It’s the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise. It will be released on June 6, 2025

VOTE for your favorite movie below: