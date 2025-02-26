Preity Zinta expresses desire for liberation from cycle of life and death during her 3rd visit to Kumbh mela

Preity Zinta recently attended the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where she immersed herself in the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam. Accompanied by her mother, she embraced the spiritual atmosphere of the event. Sharing glimpses from her third visit, she reflected on whether she was prepared to detach from familial bonds and responsibilities after this profound experience. She also expressed her longing for ultimate freedom.

Preity Zinta took to Instagram on February 26 to share a video from her third visit to Maha Kumbh 2025. In the clip, she is seen embracing her spiritual side, taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, and visiting temples alongside her mother.

Reflecting on the experience, she penned a heartfelt note, calling it 'magical, heartwarming, and a bit sad.' She described the deep emotions she felt, overwhelmed by the sacred energy, grateful for sharing the moment with her mother, yet conflicted about detachment from worldly ties.

Questioning whether she was truly ready to renounce her loved ones, she wrote, "Sad, because I wanted to be liberated from the various cycles of life & death only to realize the duality of life & attachment. Am I ready to let go of my family, my children & the people I love? No! I’m not!"

The actress further expressed how the journey reinforced the idea that while attachments are powerful, spiritual growth is ultimately a solitary path. She concluded with the realization that 'we are not human beings having a spiritual experience, but spiritual beings having a human experience', signing off with Har Har Mahadev.

As soon as Preity shared the video, fans quickly poured in their reactions. One user noted, "Nobody recognise her there that is Preity Zinta. She doesn’t need any security guard for her safety. That’s great. Har Har Mahadev." Another admirer expressed, "Pretty Zinta Maam, my favorite actress since from childhood."

Many praised her spiritual journey, with a fan commenting, "Sooo. Blessed to take a dip in the Maha Kumbh. Lots n lots of love to u." Another appreciated her heartfelt reflection, saying, "@realpz, thank you for being so honest and open with your thoughts. Feel the same about the path. Lots of love, God bless." A user simply wrote, "U have alwaz been my favorite."

Meanwhile, several celebrities have recently visited Maha Kumbh 2025. Stars like Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Abhishek Banerjee, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, and the Ambani family, among others, traveled to Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Ganges.