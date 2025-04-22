Preity Zinta’s reaction to Virat Kohli showing her phone is best thing on Internet; is she looking at Vamika and Akaay's pics?

Actress Preity Zinta is one of the most celebrated actors of the industry who has given us memorable films that made a special place in the hearts of everyone. Recently, a photo is going viral where she is seen looking at something in Virat Kohli’s phone and beaming with joy. Her priceless reaction is just too good to miss. Her reaction hints that she is probably looking at the cricketer and Anushka Sharma’s kids Vamika and Akaay’s photos.

A photo is now going viral all over the Internet where Preity Zinta is seen looking at Virat Kohli’s phone just after the IPL match. She is now all smiles looking at something on his phone and her reaction is the best thing on the Internet today.

The cricketer is also seen standing next to her and is all smiles. Their reaction shows that they are probably looking at some adorable photos of Vamika and Akaay and we just can’t stop gushing over her reaction.

Just hours ahead of the match, Preity Zinta took to X and shared that she wasn’t feeling her best, battling a high fever. Despite the discomfort, she remained hopeful for a quick recovery to catch the game.

She added that her constant travel, fluctuating weather, and back-to-back hotel stays are the reason behind her sudden illness. The actress further wrote that her mom is arriving to help her get through this and give her the power and support especially since it was the team’s final home game in Chandigarh before shifting to Dharamshala.

Preity concluded the note by writing, “Good bye n goodnight to all the night owls I’m just gonna pretend it’s cricket fever n try to get some much needed sleep ……… and ignore all the fake news circulating online.”

On the work front, Preity Zinta is gearing up for a comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi’s film Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, also stars Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal in important roles.

