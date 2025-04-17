Preity Zinta calls herself ‘fan’ of Yuzvendra Chahal; shares how it started vs how it’s going with old PICS

Preity Zinta is also the proud co-owner of the IPL team, Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Bollywood actress recently revealed that she is a fan of Yuzvendra Chahal and has always wanted him to be part of her team. Zinta also hopped on the ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ trend and shared some old pictures with the Indian cricketer. Check them out!

After Yuzvendra Chahal’s commendable performance against Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL 2025, Preity Zinta took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her love for the Indian spinner. In her lengthy note, the Soldier actress revealed that she met Yuzi in 2009. Back then, she was new to cricket, while he was an under-19 cricketer.

Zinta penned, “How it started vs how it’s going. I met Yuzi during the Kings Cup in 2009 in Chandigarh. I was new to cricket & he was a young under-19 cricketer. Over the years I saw him flourish & became a force to reckon with in the cricket world.” She also dropped old pictures with the ace cricketer.

Preity Zinta calls herself a fan of Yuzvendra Chahal:

The Koi Mil Gaya actress further wrote in her post that she loved the spinner’s competitive attitude and always wanted him in her team. But somehow, the stars have never aligned until now.

“Our last game was a great example of why I was such a fan of Yuzi over the years & how, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. I’m so happy to finally have you back where you belong @yuzi_chahal. Always wanna see you smiling & shining. Ting!” expressed Zinta.

Earlier, RJ Mahvash also took to her Instagram Stories and lauded Chahal for scripting history at the ongoing cricketing tournament. She reposted a picture with the sportsman and wrote, “What a talented man. Highest wicket-taker for a reason. Asambhav!” According to netizens, the radio jockey also sent him a bouquet of red roses as a token of appreciation.

Coming back to Preity Zinta, the actress is all set to share the screen with Sunny Deol in the upcoming period action film, Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

