Priyanka Chopra can't control her happiness as Malti Marie plays with dad Nick Jonas at Siddharth's wedding: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra landed in India, earlier this month, to attend the wedding ceremonies of her brother Siddharth Malhotra with Neelam Upadhyaya. The global sensation made sure to be part of all the pre-wedding ceremonies before the couple finally tied the knot on February 7, 2025. Recently, she dropped some inside glimpses from the celebration and shared pictures of the stunning outfits she wore at the mega event. A clip showed Malti playing with dad Nick Jonas while PeeCee laughed out loud. Check it out!

Siddharth Malhotra with Neelam Upadhyaya’s wedding was probably one of the biggest highlights of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ 2025. The diva must have been planning for months with her family to make sure everything falls perfectly in place and everyone has a great time at the Indian wedding. While she paused her work to enjoy her younger brother’s wedding event, she was joined by her in-laws Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas.

On February 9, 2025, the B-town diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped several glimpses of the impressive designer outfits she wore at #SidNee’s wedding. Among them was a video that showed Nick Jonas carrying their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in his arms. While the family of three tried to pose together, the little girl continued to play with her daddy dearest.

Captioning the photo album, the Citadel actress expressed, “Bhai ki shaadi but also Fashion. #SidNee Each exquisite designer helped me create the ensemble of my dreams. Thank you all for your creativity and grace.”

Advertisement

Malti Marie plays with Nick Jonas:

Hours after PeeCee dropped the glimpses, her husband, American singer and actor Nick couldn’t stop gushing over them. He was quick to take to the comments section and stated, “Wow. Just wow. Gorgeous.”

Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post:

Nick also dropped visuals of his vacation in India and noted, “A quick trip to India to witness the beautiful union of these two wonderful humans. Congratulations to my brother in law @siddharthchopra89 and my new sister in law @neelamupadhyaya wishing you a lifetime of happiness. So blessed our family continues to grow @priyankachopra.”

Nick Jonas’s Instagram post:

Coming back to Siddharth and Neelam’s wedding, the event was definitely filled with several lovely moments. While Priyanka attended all the pre-wedding events including Haldi, Mehendi, Cocktail, and Mata Ki Chowki, her husband took over the stage at the Sangeet with his father Paul. Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Rekha, Parineeti Chopra, and Raghav Chadha also arrived to bless the couple.