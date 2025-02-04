Priyanka Chopra reveals brother Siddharth and his fiancée Neelam met on a dating app; find out why she calls herself ‘old fashioned’

Priyanka Chopra is thrilled about her brother Siddharth Chopra’s upcoming wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya and is in Mumbai to join the celebrations. The actress recently shared that the couple actually met on a dating app. She also playfully described herself as ‘old-fashioned’ when it comes to matters of romance.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her investment in a dating app, revealing that it was through the app that her brother Siddharth met his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya. She said, “We took it to India, which was cool because my brother met his fiancée on the app. For once, he was grateful for something I did! They’re so cute. I love love."

The actress admitted that she had never used a dating site, saying, “I missed out on that one. I was like, ‘I need to meet a real person, organically.’ Maybe I’m old-fashioned that way.”

Priyanka is in Mumbai to celebrate her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya. The couple got engaged in August 2024, and the wedding festivities have kicked off at Priyanka's Mumbai home.

The couple's Roka ceremony took place on April 2, 2024, in Mumbai, with Priyanka sharing heartfelt moments from the event on Instagram, sending love and blessings their way.

The actress’s husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, were also there to mark the special occasion.

On the professional side, Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, where she is reportedly part of SSMB 29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu.