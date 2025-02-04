Who is Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra? All you need to know about him ahead of his wedding

Priyanka Chopra has returned to Mumbai to celebrate the wedding of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, and his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya. She has been actively sharing glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities, adding to the excitement. Let's delve into his journey as Siddharth prepares to tie the knot.

Born on July 12, 1989, to Madhu Chopra and the late Ashok Chopra, Siddharth is seven years younger than Priyanka. He pursued his education at Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland from 2009 to 2012 and then, became a chef.

In 2014, he launched The Mugshot Lounge, a restaurant in Pune’s Koregaon Park, which operated until 2019. His interest in storytelling also led him to study at the London Film Academy.

Currently, Siddharth Chopra plays a key role in Purple Pebble Pictures, Priyanka’s production house, which has produced films across multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Nepali, and English. Some of the notable projects include Ventilator, The Sky Is Pink, Paani, and Sarvann.

In June 2023, he introduced Chopra Farms, an initiative focused on delivering fresh, organic, and seasonal produce. Through social media, he shared his vision of transitioning to a more natural and sustainable lifestyle.

Siddharth’s personal life has also been in the spotlight. In October 2014, he had a roka ceremony with Kanika Mathur, with a wedding initially planned for February 2015 in Goa. However, the nuptials were postponed, reportedly due to Siddharth’s focus on his career and Pune venture.

In February 2019, he got engaged to Ishita Kumar in New Delhi. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas even traveled from the U.S. to attend the celebration. The wedding, scheduled for April 30 that year, was later called off, with Madhu Chopra revealing that Siddharth felt he wasn’t ready for marriage at the time.

Siddharth found love again with actress Neelam Upadhyaya, and their relationship first became public in 2019 when they appeared together at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja. They were later spotted at the Ambani Holi party in 2020, alongside Priyanka and Nick.

In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India, Priyanka Chopra mentioned that Siddharth met Neelam through a dating app she had invested in.

Their Roka ceremony took place in April 2024, followed by an engagement and hastakshar ceremony on August 23, 2024. Now, as the wedding festivities commence at Priyanka’s Mumbai residence, the family is gearing up for a grand celebration!