PIC: Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya shower love on Nick Jonas; here’s proof

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas shares a great bond with her family, and their glimpses together on social media are proof. Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya earlier in 2024. The soon-to-be married couple recently showered love on Nick as they posed with the Jonas Brothers star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Siddharth Chopra and his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya, were recently vacationing in Los Angeles, California. On October 25, 2024, Neelam took to Instagram to share a photo dump from their getaway. In some pictures, she flaunted her stylish outfits, while in others she posed alongside Siddharth with picturesque views in the background.

The 9th slide grabbed everyone's attention in which the couple was seen posing on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the Jonas Brothers star.

Neelam captioned the post, “outtieee (waving hand emoji).”

Many fans showered the couple with love in the comments section. One person said, “Beautiful pics,” while another stated, “The 9th pic (heart-eye emojis).” Others used red hearts and fire emojis.

Priyanka Chopra came to India in August to attend the Hastakshar and ring ceremony of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. Expressing her happiness on Instagram, the actress wrote, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their हस्ताक्षर and (ring emoji) ceremony.”

Priyanka was in India just a few days ago as well for a very short trip. She fulfilled some work commitments and attended the screening of her Marathi production, Paani. After that, she quickly traveled to London where she celebrated Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas.

PC shared some heartwarming glimpses from their celebration. Dressed in a tracksuit with a red dupatta draped over her head, she broke her fast as Nick made her drink water. She was also seen reading a special letter from her husband. There was a cute selfie in which Priyanka flaunted the mehendi on her hand.

In the caption, she said, “To all those celebrating... happy karwa chauth and yes I’m filmy.”

On the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her spy series Citadel Season 2.

