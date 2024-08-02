WATCH: Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal saying ‘Mujhe nahi ata’ and then doing Tauba Tauba hookstep is all of us

Vicky Kaushal recently won the hearts of the audience with his moves in the dance number Tauba Tauba from the movie Bad Newz. The song has become a viral sensation, and people have been sharing videos of themselves doing the hookstep. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, who is currently busy promoting his movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, recently danced to the track at an event even after saying that he didn’t know how to do it.

A recent video of Sunny Kaushal dancing to Tauba Tauba was shared by his fan on X (Twitter). In the video, when he was asked to dance to the song, he initially said, “Mujhe nahi ata Tauba Tauba, main pehle hi bata raha hun. Mujhe nahi ata; maine nahi seekha (I don’t know how to do Tauba Tauba, I am telling you before only. I don’t know it, I haven’t learned it).”

However, as the song started playing, Sunny gave a huge laugh and then proceeded to perform the hookstep energetically.

Watch the video here!

Tauba Tauba is the end credits song in Vicky Kaushal’s comic entertainer Bad Newz, which hit theaters on July 19, 2024. The track is composed, sung, and penned by Karan Aujla, while the catchy dance steps have been choreographed by the duo Bosco-Caesar. Actress Triptii Dimri also features in the song in a glamorous avatar.

Advertisement

Regarding Sunny Kaushal’s upcoming movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, it is the sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba. Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey will be reprising their roles as Rani and Rishu, respectively, while Sunny is the fresh addition to the cast as Abhimanyu. His character promises to bring a lot of twists and turns in this tale of love and betrayals. Jimmy Shergill also plays an important role as Mrityunjay.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is all set to hit Netflix on August 9. Helmed by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, the film is directed by Jayprad Desai and penned by Kanika Dhillon. It is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and Shiv Chanana.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 song Aayi Nai OUT: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s playful chemistry shines; Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti, Abhishek add their tadka