Raat Akeli Hai 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to return with new mystery soon; here's why we say so

After the success of Raat Akeli Hai, the makers started working on the second part of the mystery thriller. Well, if you have been eagerly waiting for the film, then you’re in luck as the team just wrapped filming Raat Akeli Hai 2.

On May 5, 2025, filmmaker Taran Bajaj took to his Instagram handle and dropped multiple glimpses from the celebration. As they wrapped up Raat Akeli Hai 2, the entire team celebrated the milestone by cutting a delicious-looking cake. The photo album shared by him opened with a picture of the clapboard placed next to the framed images of the deities. After performing the puja, the team resumed filming the last leg of the movie.

Soon after, a giant cake was brought on set to celebrate the wrap with “Raat Akeli Hai 2. It’s a wrap” written on it. Next, we see Taran with the clapboard, followed by pictures of the rest of the team. Actress Chitrangada Singh, who recently joined the project, was also seen taking part in the merriment. Don’t miss Nawazuddin Siddiqui looking with love-filled eyes at the yummy cake. Sharing the image, Bajaj penned, “It’s a wrap.. Raat Akeli Hai 2 #RAH2. Congratulations & Thank You.”

Raat Akeli Hai 2 team calls it a wrap:

For the unknown, Raat Akeli Hai is a thriller that aired on Netflix in 2020. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui is leading the drama film directed by Honey Trehan, he is joined by actors like Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari, and Aditya Srivastava.

The captivating movie tells the tale of a police officer investigating the demise of an elderly family member. While the nail-biting plot and the unpredictable suspense made it a popular entertainer, Nawazuddin’s portrayal of Inspector Jatil Yadav was highly lauded by fans and critics alike. In Raat Akeli Hai 2, the ace Bollywood actor is expected to reprise his role as the cop and come up with an unresolved mystery that is sure to keep the audience engaged.

