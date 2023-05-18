EXCLUSIVE: Chitrangada Singh admits having rights for very interesting biopic, reveals scripting has finished

Chitrangada Singh is one of the most loved and talented actresses in Bollywood. She is known not only for her versatile roles but also has paved the way straight into the hearts of all the fans because of her looks. The diva who was last seen in Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey-led thriller film Gaslight has undoubtedly come a long way in her career and time and again proved that she is more than just a pretty face. Chitrangada recently sat in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla for Baatein Ankahee and opened her heart out about her journey till now and also gave out information about her upcoming project as a producer.

Chitrangada Singh reveals her upcoming project as a producer

When asked about her future project as a producer, Chitrangada Singh revealed that it is going to be a biopic about an 18-year-old Paramveer Chakra winner. She said, “I'm not a full-time producer but I do have rights to a biography. Very interesting biography of a 18-year-old guy, the youngest Paramveer Chakra winner in our country. His name is Yogendra Singh Yadav and I think only 2 people have received Paramveer Chakra alive in our country. Mostly it is given to people who lay their lives for the country. So, he and there is another person who is 80 years old. But Yogendra Yadav has just retired. He was still serving in the army. He is the one who used to lead the republic day parade every year and we don’t know who he is. The person who is leading the parade every year and the youngest to win, so that’s the film that I would want to put together next.”

When asked what is the hurdle she is facing? The actress replied, “Scripting has just finished. We have 2 actors who have shown a lot of interest in it. So ya I mean it is very important to get the scripting right otherwise it is just another army film, so we are just trying to crack it to be really exciting enough. This is about Tiger Hills and what actually happened there and how important it was for the Kargil war.”

