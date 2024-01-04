8 Best Hindi thriller movies on Netflix: Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai

The advent of OTT has changed the viewing habits of audiences across the globe as people can now enjoy their favorite films and shows in the comfort of their homes. Thriller being an interesting genre, has been enjoyed by people on OTT platforms. Netflix, being one of the main streamers, is the home to many Hindi thriller movies. From Dobaaraa to Raat Akeli Hai, it has everything for everyone.

8 Best Hindi Thriller Movies on Netflix

1. Jaane Jaan (2023)

Running Time: 2 hr 19 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Writer: Sujoy Ghosh, Raj Vasant

Year of release: 2023

Jaane Jaan is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is adapted from the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. It marks the foray of Kareena Kapoor Khan into the digital space and tells the story of a single mother who commits a crime with the help of her neighbor. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and is a delight for fans of the thriller genre.

2. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

Running Time: 2 hr 20 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji

Director: Reema Kagti

Writer: Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Year of release: 2012

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is one of the finest thrillers to come out of Bollywood. It follows the story of a grief-stricken police officer (played by Aamir Khan) who is trying to decipher a high-profile murder case. Filled with incredible performances, tight direction and writing as well as a twist ending you can't see coming, Talaash is one hell of a ride. Watch it if you haven't already.

3. Raat Akeli Hai (2020)

Running Time: 2 hr 29 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi

Director: Honey Trehan

Writer: Smita Singh

Year of release: 2020

Raat Akeli Hai stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi and Tigmanshu Dhulia and is helmed by Honey Trehan. It chronicles the story of a cop who is investigating the death of an elderly family member. Unlike most thrillers, this film is set in rugged terrains and has characters behaving in an unexpected manner. Easily one of the finest yet underrated films in recent years, Raat Akeli Hai deserves to be viewed by a large number of audiences.

4. Badla (2019)

Running Time: 1 hr 58 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Writer: Sujoy Ghosh, Raj Vasant

Year of release: 2019

Another film by Sujoy Ghosh is on this list as he is the master of the thriller genre. Badla is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, and Tony Luke. It is a well-made thriller that keeps you guessing till the very end. The tight story is complimented by the incredible performance of all its actors. Badla is too good to be missed.

5. Khufiya (2023)

Running Time: 2 hr 37 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.0/10

Movie Star Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Writer: Rohan Narula, Vishal Bhardwaj

Year of release: 2023

Vishal Bhardwaj is someone who knows how to craft thrills through the character's actions. His latest outing Khufiya is a thriller with an espionage angle but it's unlike anything we have seen. It takes a look at the mundaneness and other aspects of the spy world which films generally avoid. The film is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere and stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Khufiya is hard to miss for a variety of reasons.

6. Dobaaraa (2022)

Running Time: 2 hr 12 minutes

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Writer: Nihit Bhave

Year of release: 2022

Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa is a thriller but with a perfect blend of science fiction as it deals with time shifts and time travel. The film is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish flick Mirage and stars Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, and Rahul Bhat. Dobaaraa went under the radar during its theatrical run but it has thankfully found its audience on the streaming platform.

7. Talvar (2015)

Running Time: 2 hr 12 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Konkana Sensharma, Neeraj Kabi

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj

Year of release: 2015

Meghna Gulzar's Talvar is a powerful and tight thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The script is written by Vishal Bhardwaj and it's based on the 2008 Noida case involving Aarushi Talwar. It takes a closer look at the mishaps done by the media and police in this chilling case. One of the most underrated aspects of the story is the beautiful divorce angle involving Irrfan Khan and Tabu. It's beautiful sweet and worth watching.

8. HIT: The First Case (2022)

Running Time: 2 hr 12 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Writer: Sailesh Kolanu

Year of release: 2022

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit: The First Case is a remake of the 2020 Telugu language film of the same name. Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film follows the story of police officer Vikram Jaisingh aka Vicky who investigates the disappearance of a girl. Hit is a gripping thriller that you definitely shouldn't overlook.

