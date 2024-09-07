6 Radhika Apte movies and shows on Netflix that highlight birthday girl's versatility

Radhika Apte is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. She has various performances under her belt that have earned appreciation from critics and viewers alike. Today, September 7, 2024, marks the 39th birthday of Radhika. On this special occasion, let’s revisit some of the most popular Radhika Apte movies and shows on Netflix that highlight her versatility.

6 Radhika Apte movies and shows to add to your watchlist:

1. Merry Christmas

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

2 hours 23 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Mystery/Thriller Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand, Radhika Apte

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand, Radhika Apte Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey

Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey Year of release: 2024

One of the recent Radhika Apte movies on Netflix is Merry Christmas. This mystery thriller is about Albert and Maria, who meet on Christmas Eve. Radhika makes a cameo as Rosie, Albert’s ex-lover, and steals hearts with her brief appearance.

2. Monica, O My Darling

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

2 hours 10 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Genre: Comedy/Crime/Thriller

Comedy/Crime/Thriller Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte

Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte Director: Vasan Bala

Vasan Bala Writer: Yogesh Chandekar

Yogesh Chandekar Year of release: 2022

Monica, O My Darling is about a robotics expert trying to pull off a perfect crime. In this film full of twists and turns, Radhike plays the role of ACP Naidu, who leads the investigation and tries to discover the truth. Her acting was lauded by the viewers.

3. Raat Akeli Hai

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

2 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Genre: Thriller/Mystery

Thriller/Mystery Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aditya Srivastava

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aditya Srivastava Director: Honey Trehan

Honey Trehan Writer: Smita Singh

Smita Singh Year of release: 2020

Raat Akeli Hai follows a crime investigation by Inspector Jatil Yadav, who wants to discover the secrets buried deep within the victim’s family. Radhika portrays Radha, a young bride. The inspector helps prove her innocence.

4. Sacred Games: Season 1

No. of episodes: 8

8 IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi Director: Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap

Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap Writer: Varun Grover, Vasant Nath, Smita Singh

Varun Grover, Vasant Nath, Smita Singh Year of release: 2018

One of the must-watch Radhika Apte shows on Netflix is Sacred Games. The show is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name. The series is set in the backdrop of the underworld, with Radhika playing the role of Anjali Mathur.

5. Lust Stories

Running Time: 2 hours (full movie)

2 hours (full movie) IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Radhika Apte, Akash Thosar (Anurag Kashyap’s segment)

Radhika Apte, Akash Thosar (Anurag Kashyap’s segment) Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Radhika Apte

Anurag Kashyap, Radhika Apte Year of release: 2018

Another one of the popular Radhika Apte movies on Netflix is the anthology Lust Stories. The actress starred in the segment directed by Anurag Kashyap. The segment follows her character Kalindi, a college professor, and her complicated relationships.

6. Pad Man

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

2 hours 20 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor Director: R Balki

R Balki Writer: R Balki, Swanand Kirkire

R Balki, Swanand Kirkire Year of release: 2018

Pad Man is about Laxmi and his innovation to make affordable sanctuary pads for women. Radhika plays the role of Laxmi’s wife, Gayatri. It is one of the most acclaimed movies on Netflix with an important social message.

Which work of the birthday girl Radhika Apte on Netflix do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

