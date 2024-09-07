6 Radhika Apte movies and shows on Netflix that highlight birthday girl's versatility
Today, September 7, 2024, on the special occasion of Radhika Apte’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of her most popular works that can be watched on Netflix.
Radhika Apte is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. She has various performances under her belt that have earned appreciation from critics and viewers alike. Today, September 7, 2024, marks the 39th birthday of Radhika. On this special occasion, let’s revisit some of the most popular Radhika Apte movies and shows on Netflix that highlight her versatility.
6 Radhika Apte movies and shows to add to your watchlist:
1. Merry Christmas
- Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Genre: Mystery/Thriller
- Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand, Radhika Apte
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey
- Year of release: 2024
One of the recent Radhika Apte movies on Netflix is Merry Christmas. This mystery thriller is about Albert and Maria, who meet on Christmas Eve. Radhika makes a cameo as Rosie, Albert’s ex-lover, and steals hearts with her brief appearance.
2. Monica, O My Darling
- Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Genre: Comedy/Crime/Thriller
- Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte
- Director: Vasan Bala
- Writer: Yogesh Chandekar
- Year of release: 2022
Monica, O My Darling is about a robotics expert trying to pull off a perfect crime. In this film full of twists and turns, Radhike plays the role of ACP Naidu, who leads the investigation and tries to discover the truth. Her acting was lauded by the viewers.
3. Raat Akeli Hai
- Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Genre: Thriller/Mystery
- Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aditya Srivastava
- Director: Honey Trehan
- Writer: Smita Singh
- Year of release: 2020
Raat Akeli Hai follows a crime investigation by Inspector Jatil Yadav, who wants to discover the secrets buried deep within the victim’s family. Radhika portrays Radha, a young bride. The inspector helps prove her innocence.
4. Sacred Games: Season 1
- No. of episodes: 8
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Genre: Crime/Thriller
- Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi
- Director: Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap
- Writer: Varun Grover, Vasant Nath, Smita Singh
- Year of release: 2018
One of the must-watch Radhika Apte shows on Netflix is Sacred Games. The show is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name. The series is set in the backdrop of the underworld, with Radhika playing the role of Anjali Mathur.
5. Lust Stories
- Running Time: 2 hours (full movie)
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Star Cast: Radhika Apte, Akash Thosar (Anurag Kashyap’s segment)
- Director: Anurag Kashyap
- Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Radhika Apte
- Year of release: 2018
Another one of the popular Radhika Apte movies on Netflix is the anthology Lust Stories. The actress starred in the segment directed by Anurag Kashyap. The segment follows her character Kalindi, a college professor, and her complicated relationships.
6. Pad Man
- Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor
- Director: R Balki
- Writer: R Balki, Swanand Kirkire
- Year of release: 2018
Pad Man is about Laxmi and his innovation to make affordable sanctuary pads for women. Radhika plays the role of Laxmi’s wife, Gayatri. It is one of the most acclaimed movies on Netflix with an important social message.
Which work of the birthday girl Radhika Apte on Netflix do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.
ALSO READ: Call Me Bae Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Ananya Panday, Vir Das led comedy drama series